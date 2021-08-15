Independence Day: Sportspersons Celebrate The Occasion, Extend Wishes To Citizens

As India marks its 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, the members of the sports fraternity including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Geeta Phogat, and many others came forward to wish the citizens of the country on this auspicious day.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former Team India vice-captain Virender Sehwag came with a heartwarming 'Shayari' to wish one and all a Happy Independence Day.

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तोह बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है |



हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ सभी भारतवासियों को ! pic.twitter.com/XVQjDmgxg4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021

Sehwag's 2011 World Cup-winning team-mates Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh also joined with unique Independence Day wishes.

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

देश के खातिर, इस तिरंगे को सदैव ऊचा रखने की खातिर, देश की आजादी के लिए और देश की आजादी बनाए रखने के लिए जिन लोगों ने अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी है उनको सत सत नमन

जय हिन्द, भारत माता की जय pic.twitter.com/9YkcNRgRae — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2021

Former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul also wished his Indian fans and the people of the country as the nation celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Sunday. Chanderpaul gave special mention to PM Narendra Modi for his continued 'economic progress' and 'visionary leadership' during challenging times.

2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Geeta Phogat, Arjuna Award-winning shooter Sanjeev Rajput as well as star sprinter

Dutee Chand also came forward and wished the people of India.

Nothing comes close to the feeling of representing your country. Saluting the sacrifices and valour of our freedom fighters! Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/4t6W5v0oRv — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) August 15, 2021

It always a pride to stand near to National Flag. Today is very memorable day for me as I am at Redfort attending the 75th Independence Day of India with Honorable PM and all esteemed Guests. Wish you all Happy Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/NHhK2qPeQj — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) August 15, 2021

2012 London Olympics bronze medalist MC Mary Kom also came forward and expressed her 'warm greetings'.

My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. #IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/q4vuztXsPO — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 15, 2021

Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal mentioned that carrying the Indian flag around as he represents the nation has been one of the 'proudest moments' of his life.

Carrying the flag around the world as I represent the nation has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Country above all. Happy #IndependenceDay. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/axRP9oL9Jq — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 15, 2021

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that he has always worn the tri-color flag on his helmet with 'pride' and it always reminded him why he stepped on the field.

भारत हमेशा सर आँखों पर!



I have always worn the 🇮🇳 flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field.



Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe.



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/9XwUmau31O — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2021

Arjuna Award-winning shuttler as well as two-time Olympian Jwala Gutta also came forward and urged the people of India to 'remember' the r past leaders who sacrificed their lives for the freedom we enjoy today.

As we celebrate our Nation’s Independence,let’s remember our past leaders who sacrificed their lives for the freedom we enjoy today.

Our country our pride 🇮🇳

Happy Independence Day!! pic.twitter.com/VJ1Z8nBO7E — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 15, 2021

Extending his greetings on India's Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for new energy and new consciousness for the country's citizens.

To mark Independence Day, the Centre has initiated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav', under which several campaigns starting from health to clean environment have been undertaken. PM Modi has shared his vision of building a new, 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) by the year 2022 marking 75 years of independence for British rule with events under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign.

'May this year of the Amrit Festival of Independence infuse new energy and a new consciousness,' the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Modi delivered the traditional, and his eighth consecutive, Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday morning. PM Modi's speech started at t 7:30 am, after the unfurling of the Tricolour. Over the years, the Prime Minister has used the occasion to announce significant initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan and Swachh India.