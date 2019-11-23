Inderbir Aims To Train Indian Pro Cagers In Western Style

Inderbir Singh Gill, a top coach of global repute and a player in the 3BL basketball league & Premier EXE league in Japan, will be seen in action training budding young basketball players with western style coaching techniques at the highest levels of the game -- including professional & collegiate basketball.

About Inderbir Singh Gill

Ranked as the number 11 as a 3x3 player in the US, Inderbir has trained & played professionally in the US, Canada, Japan & India. He has worked with Jr NBA as an international coach in the early years of NBA in India. Indy has been an outstanding player - awarded player of the year in 2016 for the Japanese Premier.EXE League, MVP in 2010 at the National Champions of Canadian Colleges and again at the 3BL pro league in 2018. He was also part of the India team that finished 2nd in the FIBA World Tour (the first time an Indian origin team finished in the top 2). Inder has been appointed as the technical director of Insfire Sports, an elite basketball Academy in Gurgaon.

Inderbir on his new role

Speaking about his new role: Inderbir told Republic TV: “I am delighted to work closely with Insfire Sports in contributing to the Indian basketball community. I strongly believe that Insfire will create a strong ecosystem for Indian players; creating professional opportunities in foreign countries, as they learn from the best foreign and elite national level coaches. Insfire will also bring in the latest learning techniques and methodologies, as we implement western-style coaching methods with attention to developing faster, stronger and more athletic players.”

