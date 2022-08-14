India 75: CWG 2022 Silver Medalist Tulika Mann Flags Off Tiranga Cycle Rally In Delhi

India's judo star and CWG 2022 silver medalist Tulika Mann on Sunday flagged off a cycle rally in New Delhi as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. Mann had recently won a silver medal in the women's 78kg category karate event at Commonwealth Games 2022. The Tiranga Rally was being held to promote 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

India at 75: Tulika Mann flags off Tiranga cycle rally

The Commonwealth 2022 silver medalist flagged off the Tiranga cycle rally of the Delhi Police at the National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri. Various states in India are conducting Tiranga rallies ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign last month ahead of the 75th Independence Day. The reason behind the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was to evoke a feeling of patriotism by encouraging people across the country to hoist the national flag between August 13 and 15, when the country completes 75 years of its Independence.

Tulika Mann receives warm welcome at home post-CWG 2022 success

Judoka Tulika Maan claimed the silver medal after suffering a defeat against Scotland’s Sarah Adlington in the final. The match which lasted for 3 minutes and 29 seconds saw Indian judoko receive second ‘Shido’ on the board. However, Adlington enforced an ippon to take home gold. While speaking to ANI, Mann said, “I did not want a silver, but I am satisfied with it. Next time, I will definitely bring gold." The country won three medals in judo, with Shushila Devi and Tulika Mann capturing silver medals and Vijay Kumar Yadav winning a bronze medal.

Speaking of India's overall performance the country delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in its Commonwealth Games history. The country finished the CWG 202 campaign in the fourth position after winning a total of 61 medals including 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals which came without shooting which is India's strongest discipline at the games. The numbers could have been much better had shooting taken place in CWG 2022. India's best total till date is 101 medals when the Commonwealth games were held at home in 2010.