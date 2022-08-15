India 75: Olympians & Paralympians Celebrate Independence Day, Extend Wishes To Citizens

On the momentous occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, several Olympians and Paralympians took to their official social media accounts to extend their wishes to the citizens. Most of them put up posts with the National Flag to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and promote the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

PM Modi's government launched the campaign with the hope that the feeling of patriotism will help unite the nation together. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12 March 2021, the day which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of Independence.

Athletes celebrate India's 75th Independence Day

As seen by the Twitter posts below, several Indian Olympians and Paralympians took to their social media accounts to wish the country's citizens a happy Independence Day 2022.

As an athlete wearing the Indian colours means the world to us. We carry our Tirangas in our heart. Wishing each of my fellow Indians a very #HappyIndependenceDay, today! #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/vaUgRQU3AT — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा PLY (@AvaniLekhara) August 15, 2022

Greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians on #IndependenceDay2022 . Jai Hind🇮🇳#स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। देश की आज़ादी, एकता और अखंडता के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों और अमर शहीदों को कोटि-कोटि नमन।

जय हिंद🇮🇳#IndiaAt75 #IDay2022 — Mairaj Ahmad Khan (@MairajKhanOLY) August 15, 2022

Take National pride and SALUTE.

Happy 75th Independence Day #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/L34A9gnbuE — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 15, 2022

Happy Independence Day to all.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eaEQjfdTK6 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 15, 2022

It’s an unparalleled feeling to represent my beloved 🇮🇳 and make her stand tall amongst other nations. May the future bring more glory to our great nation. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day🇮🇳. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/QnmSIDjT1L — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) August 15, 2022

PM Modi leads 75th Independence Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and delivered his customary 'Address to the Nation.' He started his address to the nation by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve," PM Modi said in his speech. "Our flag is flying high across the world and I wish all Indians across the world a Happy Independence Day. This is a historic day, a new day," he said.

PM Modi then went on to recall the contribution of the freedom fighters and emphasised the role of women in the country's freedom struggle. "We are reaching new heights with new determination and new enthusiasm. The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty," PM Modi said. "Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India - be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal," he added.

