India Adds More Medals To Tally At 2022 Commonwealth Fencing Championships In London

India Men’s Epee Team featuring Udaivir Singh, Sunil Kumar, C. Jetlee Singh, SN Siva have clinched the gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2022. They claimed a 45-44 win over Scotland in the finals and claimed the gold. At the same time, Gisho Nidhi KP won the bronze medal for India in the Men’s Sabre event.

The Sports of Authority of India (SAI) took to their official Twitter handle on Friday and congratulated all the athletes for bringing glory to the nation through the sport of fencing. “Many congratulations to #TeamIndia on bagging 2 more medals at the Commonwealth #Fencing Championships 2022. Gold Medal: Epee Men's Team- Udaivir Singh, Sunil Kumar, C. Jetlee Singh, SN Siva. Bronze Medal: Men's Sabre - Gisho Nidhi KP,” SAI Media wrote.

Bhavani Devi claims gold at Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022

The medals by the Indian men came two days after Bhavani Devi bagged the gold medal in the senior women’s sabre individual category of Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022. The 42nd-ranked Indian fencer Bhavani defended the title she won last time by picking up a 15-10 win over second-seeded Australian Veronika Vasileva on Tuesday.

— C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) August 10, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Bhavani earlier became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after she reached the quarter-final of the 2020 Fencing World Cup in Hungary. In the Olympics, she won her campaign opener against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi. After her gold medal win on Tuesday, Bhavani expressed her thoughts and revealed details about her campaign so far this year.

As per PTI, Bhavani said, “It was a tough final and I am glad I could add another gold medal for India this year. It has been a great journey for me this year and I would like to continue this momentum for the upcoming tournaments. The support back home has been great for me throughout.”

Raghavendra wins historic silver medal for India in para-fencing

Meanwhile Indian para-athlete Raghavendra scripted history on Thursday by becoming the first para-fencer from India to claim a medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships. He won the silver medal in the Men's Individual Wheelchair Epee Category B. At the same time, India’s Devendra Kumar won the bronze medal in the same event, while England’s Dimtri Coutya won the gold.

The Paralympic Committee of India congratulated the para-athletes on their historic feat and said, “History created at the CommonWealth Fencing Championship, London. Raghavendra who took part in Epp(B)category event became first ever Indian para fencer to win silver medal&Devendra won bronze medal in same event.Congratulations to players & Wheelchair Fencing Association of India”.