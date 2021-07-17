India At Tokyo Olympics 2020: Full List Of 119 Indian Athletes, Their Sports & Events

With just days to go for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India is sending its biggest ever contingent for the mega event. Indian Olympics Association (IOA) Chief Narinder Batra during PM Modi's interaction with India's Tokyo-bound athletes had revealed that India will be sending a 228-strong contingent for the sports extravaganza in Tokyo, including 119 athletes. He had further stated that out of 119 athletes, 52 are women and 67 are men. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, India had sent a total of 117 athletes which was earlier the biggest ever.

In the Tokyo Olympics, there a total of 206 countries that will participate. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides who can compete in the Olympics and each state that's deemed eligible to participate is known as a National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Apart from India's largest ever contingent, another feather has been added to the nation's cap as Deepak Kabra will be the first Indian who has been selected for judging the gymnastics competition of the Olympic Games. Deepak Kabra will be seen officiating the men's artistic gymnasts at the Tokyo Games, which gets underway on July 23.

Of the 119 athletes, the oldest among them will be the 45-year-old Mairaj Ahmed Khan from Uttar Pradesh. Mairaj Ahmed Khan is a shooter in the shotgun skeet discipline. Apart from Mairaj, there are two more athletes who are in their 40s namely Tejaswini Sawant (Shooting) and Sanjeev Rajput (Shooting). Following Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput, Achanta Sharath (Table Tennis) is of 39-years-old. On the other hand, Divyansh Singh Panwar (Shooting) is the youngest among the 119 at 18, while the contingent has six 19-year-olds, including Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting) and Manu Bhaker (Airgun shooting).

India's 'Mission Tokyo' will start on July 23 with archery qualification rounds. Rowing is also on the schedule for the opening day before the opening ceremony takes place in the evening in which ace boxer MC Mary Kom and Team India's Hockey skipper Manpreet Singh will be the flagbearers for India. It is to be noted that India's rowing team Jat Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh are participating in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls which is scheduled to take place on June 24

Indian Contingent for Olympics 2021: Full List Here

Name Age Category Event Atanu Das 29 Archery Men's Individual, Men's Team Pravin Ramesh Jadhav 25 Archery Men's Individual, Men's Team Tarundeep Rai 37 Archery Men's Individual, Men's Team Deepika Kumari 26 Archery Women's Individual Deepika Kumari / TBD*

(Based on qualification rounds) Archery Mixed team Pranati Nayak 28 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Artistic Gymnastics Avinash Mukund Sable 26 Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase MP Jabir 25 Athletics Men's 400m Hurdles M Sreeshankar 22 Athletics Men's Long Jump Tajinderpal Singh Toor 26 Athletics Men's Shot Put Neeraj Chopra 23 Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Shivpal Singh 16 Athletics Men's Javelin Throw KT Irfan 31 Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Sandeep Kumar 35 Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Rahul 25 Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Gurpreet Singh 37 Athletics Men's 50km Race Walk Amoj Jacob 23 Athletics Men's 4 x 400m Relay P Naganathan 25 Athletics Men's 4 x 400m Relay Arokia Rajiv 30 Athletics Men's 4 x 400m Relay Noah Nirmal Tom 26 Athletics Men's 4 x 400m Relay Muhammed Anas Yahiya 26 Athletics Men's 4 x 400m Relay Dutee Chand 25 Athletics Women's 100m, Women's 200m Kamalpreet Kaur 25 Athletics Women's Discus Throw Seema Punia 37 Athletics Women's Discus Throw Annu Rani 28 Athletics Women's Javelin Throw Bhawna Jat 25 Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Priyanka 25 Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Alex Antony 26 Athletics 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Sarthak Bhambri 22 Athletics 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Revathi Veeramani 23 Athletics 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Subha Venkatesan 21 Athletics 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Sharmila Devi 19 Women's Hockey Deep Grace Ekka 27 Women's Hockey Vandana Katariya 29 Women's Hockey Gurjit Kaur 25 Women's Hockey Navjot Kaur 26 Women's Hockey Navneet Kaur 25 Women's Hockey Lalremsiami 21 Women's Hockey Monika Malik 27 Women's Hockey Neha Goyal 24 Women's Hockey Nisha Warsi 26 Women's Hockey Nikki Pradhan 27 Women's Hockey Sushila Chanu 29 Women's Hockey Rani Rampal 26 Women's Hockey Savita Punia 31 Women's Hockey Salima Tete 19 Women's Hockey Udita Duhan 23 Women's Hockey Manpreet Singh 29 Men's Hockey Rupinder Pal Singh 30 Men's Hockey Shamsher Singh 23 Men's Hockey Sumit 24 Men's Hockey Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 27 Men's Hockey Mandeep Singh 26 Men's Hockey Harmanpreet Singh 25 Men's Hockey Hardik Singh 22 Men's Hockey Gurjant Singh 26 Men's Hockey Dilpreet Singh 21 Men's Hockey Nilakanta Sharma 26 Men's Hockey Amit Rohidas 28 Men's Hockey Vivek Sagar Prasad 21 Men's Hockey PR Sreejesh 33 Men's Hockey Birendra Lakra 31 Men's Hockey Surender Kumar 27 Men's Hockey B Sai Praneeth 28 Badminton Men's Singles PV Sindhu 26 Badminton Women's Singles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 20 Badminton Men's Doubles Chirag Shetty 24 Badminton Men's Doubles Amit Panghal 25 Boxing Men's Fly (48-52kg) Manish Kaushik 25 Boxing Men's Light (57-63kg) Vikas Krishan Yadav 29 Boxing Men's Welter (63-69kg) Ashish Kumar 27 Boxing Men's Middle (69-75kg) Satish Kumar 32 Boxing Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) MC Mary Kom 38 Boxing Women's Fly (48-51kg) Simranjit Kaur Baatth 26 Boxing Women's Light (57-60kg) Lovlina Borgohain 23 Boxing Women's Welter (64-69kg) Pooja Rani 30 Boxing Women's Middle (69-75kg) Fouaad Mirza 29 Equestrian Eventing Individual CA Bhavani Devi 27 Fencing Women's Sabre Individual Anirban Lahiri 24 Golf Men's Individual Stroke Play Udayan Mane 30 Golf Men's Individual Stroke Play Aditi Ashok 23 Golf Women's Individual Stroke Play Shushila Devi Likmabam 26 Judo Women -48 kg Jat Arjun Lal 24 Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Arvind Singh 25 Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Vishnu Saravanan 22 Sailing Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser KC Ganapathy 25 Sailing Men's Skiff - 49er Varun Thakkar 26 Sailing Men's Skiff - 49er Nethra Kumanan 23 Sailing Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Deepak Kumar 33 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Divyansh Singh Panwar 18 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Sanjeev Rajput 40 Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 20 Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Saurabh Chaudhary 19 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men Abhishek Verma 31 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 25 Shooting Skeet Men Mairaj Ahmad Khan 45 Shooting Skeet Men Apurvi Chandela 28 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Elavenil Valarivan 21 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Anjum Moudgil 27 Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Tejaswini Sawant 40 Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Manu Bhaker 19 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women, 25m Pistol Women Yashaswini Singh Deswal 24 Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Rahi Sarnobat 30 Shooting 25m Pistol Women Divyansh Singh Panwar

Elavenil Valarivan Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team* Events / teams not confirmed on the official site yet, this is as per India's original selection Deepak Kumar

Anjum Moudgil Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team* Saurabh Chaudhary

Manu Bhaker Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team* Abhishek Verma

Yashaswini Singh Deswal Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team* Maana Patel 21 Swimming Women's 100m Backstroke Sajan Prakash 27 Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle Srihari Nataraj 20 Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke Sajan Prakash 27 Swimming Men's 100m Butterfly, Men's 200m Butterfly Achanta Sharath Kamal 39 Table Tennis Men's Singles, Mixed Doubles Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 28 Table Tennis Men's Singles Manika Batra 26 Table Tennis Women's Singles Sutirtha Mukherjee 25 Table Tennis Women's Singles Manika Batra 26 Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Sania Mirza 34 Tennis Women's Doubles Ankita Raina 28 Tennis Women's Doubles

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom 26 Weightlifting Women's 49kg Seema Bisla 28 Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg Vinesh Phogat 26 Wrestling Women's Freestyle 53kg Anshu Malik 19 Wrestling Women's Freestyle 57kg Sonam Malik 19 Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62kg Ravi Kumar 23 Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg Bajrang Punia 27 Wrestling Men's Freestyle 65kg Deepak Punia 22 Wrestling Men's Freestyle 86kg

(Image Credits: Unsplash/PV_Sindhu-FB/PTI/Deepika Kumari-FB)