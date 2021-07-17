Last Updated:

India At Tokyo Olympics 2020: Full List Of 119 Indian Athletes, Their Sports & Events

As per IOA, India has sent a 228-strong contingent for the sports extravaganza in Tokyo, including 119 athletes comprising 52 female & 67 male participants

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
India at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Image Credits: Unsplash/PV_Sindhu-FB/PTI/Deepika Kumari-FB


With just days to go for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India is sending its biggest ever contingent for the mega event. Indian Olympics Association (IOA) Chief Narinder Batra during PM Modi's interaction with India's Tokyo-bound athletes had revealed that India will be sending a 228-strong contingent for the sports extravaganza in Tokyo, including 119 athletes. He had further stated that out of 119 athletes, 52 are women and 67 are men. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, India had sent a total of 117 athletes which was earlier the biggest ever. 

In the Tokyo Olympics, there a total of 206 countries that will participate. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides who can compete in the Olympics and each state that's deemed eligible to participate is known as a National Olympic Committee (NOC). 

Apart from India's largest ever contingent, another feather has been added to the nation's cap as Deepak Kabra will be the first Indian who has been selected for judging the gymnastics competition of the Olympic Games. Deepak Kabra will be seen officiating the men's artistic gymnasts at the Tokyo Games, which gets underway on July 23.

READ | India's Tokyo Olympics-bound sailors begin final training in Japan as countdown begins

Of the 119 athletes, the oldest among them will be the 45-year-old Mairaj Ahmed Khan from Uttar Pradesh. Mairaj Ahmed Khan is a shooter in the shotgun skeet discipline. Apart from Mairaj, there are two more athletes who are in their 40s namely Tejaswini Sawant (Shooting) and Sanjeev Rajput (Shooting). Following Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput, Achanta Sharath (Table Tennis) is of 39-years-old. On the other hand, Divyansh Singh Panwar (Shooting) is the youngest among the 119 at 18, while the contingent has six 19-year-olds, including Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting) and Manu Bhaker (Airgun shooting). 

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Ex-skipper Bharat Chetri backs India's men & women teams to bag medals

India's 'Mission Tokyo' will start on July 23 with archery qualification rounds. Rowing is also on the schedule for the opening day before the opening ceremony takes place in the evening in which ace boxer MC Mary Kom and Team India's Hockey skipper Manpreet Singh will be the flagbearers for India. It is to be noted that India's rowing team Jat Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh are participating in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls which is scheduled to take place on June 24

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Survey reports 78% Japanese citizens opposing Summer Games amid COVID

Indian Contingent for Olympics 2021: Full List Here

Name Age Category Event

Atanu Das

 29 Archery

Men's Individual, Men's Team

Pravin Ramesh Jadhav 

 25 Archery

Men's Individual, Men's Team

Tarundeep Rai 

 37 Archery

Men's Individual, Men's Team

Deepika Kumari 

 26 Archery

Women's Individual

Deepika Kumari  / TBD*
(Based on qualification rounds)

   Archery

Mixed team

Pranati Nayak 

 28  

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Artistic Gymnastics

Avinash Mukund Sable 

 26 Athletics

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

MP Jabir

 25 Athletics

Men's 400m Hurdles

M Sreeshankar

 22 Athletics

Men's Long Jump

Tajinderpal Singh Toor 

 26 Athletics

Men's Shot Put

Neeraj Chopra

 23 Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw

Shivpal Singh 

 16 Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw

KT Irfan

 31 Athletics

Men's 20km Race Walk

Sandeep Kumar 

 35 Athletics

Men's 20km Race Walk

Rahul

 25 Athletics

Men's 20km Race Walk

Gurpreet Singh 

 37 Athletics

Men's 50km Race Walk

Amoj Jacob 

 

 23 Athletics

Men's 4 x 400m Relay

P Naganathan

 25 Athletics

Men's 4 x 400m Relay

Arokia Rajiv 

 30 Athletics

Men's 4 x 400m Relay

Noah Nirmal Tom 

 26 Athletics

Men's 4 x 400m Relay

Muhammed Anas Yahiya 

 26 Athletics

Men's 4 x 400m Relay

Dutee Chand 

 25 Athletics

Women's 100m, 

Women's 200m

Kamalpreet Kaur 

 25 Athletics

Women's Discus Throw

Seema Punia 

 37 Athletics

Women's Discus Throw

Annu Rani 

 28 Athletics

Women's Javelin Throw

Bhawna Jat 

 25 Athletics

Women's 20km Race Walk

Priyanka 

 25 Athletics

Women's 20km Race Walk

Alex Antony 

 26 Athletics

4 x 400m Relay Mixed

Sarthak Bhambri

 22 Athletics

4 x 400m Relay Mixed

Revathi Veeramani 

 23 Athletics

4 x 400m Relay Mixed

Subha Venkatesan 

 21 Athletics

4 x 400m Relay Mixed

 

Sharmila Devi 

 19  

Women's Hockey

Deep Grace Ekka

 27  

Women's Hockey

Vandana Katariya 

 29  

Women's Hockey

Gurjit Kaur 

 25  

Women's Hockey

Navjot Kaur

 26  

Women's Hockey

Navneet Kaur

 25  

Women's Hockey

Lalremsiami

 21  

Women's Hockey

Monika Malik

 27  

Women's Hockey

Neha Goyal

 24  

Women's Hockey

Nisha Warsi

 26  

Women's Hockey

Nikki Pradhan 

 27  

Women's Hockey

Sushila Chanu

 29  

Women's Hockey

Rani Rampal

 26  

Women's Hockey

Savita Punia

 31  

Women's Hockey

Salima Tete 

 19  

Women's Hockey

Udita Duhan

 23  

Women's Hockey

Manpreet Singh 

 29  

Men's Hockey

Rupinder Pal Singh

 30  

Men's Hockey

Shamsher Singh 

 23  

Men's Hockey
Sumit 24  

Men's Hockey

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 

 

 27  

Men's Hockey

Mandeep Singh 

 26  

Men's Hockey

Harmanpreet Singh 

 25  

Men's Hockey

Hardik Singh 

 22  

Men's Hockey

 

Gurjant Singh 

 26  

Men's Hockey

Dilpreet Singh 

 21  

Men's Hockey

Nilakanta Sharma 

 26  

Men's Hockey

Amit Rohidas 

 28  

Men's Hockey

Vivek Sagar Prasad 

 21  

Men's Hockey

PR Sreejesh

 33  

Men's Hockey

Birendra Lakra 

 31  

Men's Hockey

Surender Kumar 

 27  

Men's Hockey

B Sai Praneeth

 28 Badminton

Men's Singles

PV Sindhu

 26 Badminton

Women's Singles

 

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

 20 Badminton

Men's Doubles

Chirag Shetty 

 24 Badminton

Men's Doubles

Amit Panghal

 25 Boxing

Men's Fly (48-52kg)

 

Manish Kaushik 

 25 Boxing

Men's Light (57-63kg)

Vikas Krishan Yadav

 29 Boxing

Men's Welter (63-69kg)

Ashish Kumar 

 27 Boxing

Men's Middle (69-75kg)

Satish Kumar

 32 Boxing

Men's Super Heavy (+91kg)

MC Mary Kom

 38 Boxing

Women's Fly (48-51kg)

Simranjit Kaur Baatth 

 26 Boxing

Women's Light (57-60kg)

Lovlina Borgohain

 23 Boxing

Women's Welter (64-69kg)

Pooja Rani

 30 Boxing

Women's Middle (69-75kg)

Fouaad Mirza 

 29

Equestrian

Eventing Individual

CA Bhavani Devi

 27 Fencing

Women's Sabre Individual

Anirban Lahiri 

 24 Golf

Men's Individual Stroke Play

Udayan Mane 

 30 Golf

Men's Individual Stroke Play

Aditi Ashok 

 23 Golf

Women's Individual Stroke Play

Shushila Devi Likmabam 

 26 Judo

Women -48 kg

Jat Arjun Lal 

 24 Rowing

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls

Arvind Singh

 25 Rowing

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls

Vishnu Saravanan 

 22 Sailing

Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser

KC Ganapathy

 25 Sailing

Men's Skiff - 49er

Varun Thakkar

 26 Sailing

Men's Skiff - 49er

Nethra Kumanan 

 23 Sailing

Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial

Deepak Kumar 

 33 Shooting

10m Air Rifle Men

Divyansh Singh Panwar

 18 Shooting

10m Air Rifle Men

Sanjeev Rajput 

 40 Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 

 20 Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

Saurabh Chaudhary

 19 Shooting

10m Air Pistol Men

Abhishek Verma 

 31 Shooting

10m Air Pistol Men

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

 25 Shooting

Skeet Men

Mairaj Ahmad Khan 

 45 Shooting

Skeet Men

Apurvi Chandela 

 28 Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women

Elavenil Valarivan 

 21 Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women

Anjum Moudgil 

 27 Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

Tejaswini Sawant 

 40 Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

Manu Bhaker 

 19 Shooting

10m Air Pistol Women, 25m Pistol Women

 

Yashaswini Singh Deswal 

 24 Shooting

10m Air Pistol Women

Rahi Sarnobat

 30 Shooting

25m Pistol Women

Divyansh Singh Panwar
Elavenil Valarivan 

   Shooting

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team*

Events / teams not confirmed on the official site yet, this is as per India's original selection

Deepak Kumar
Anjum Moudgil  

   Shooting

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team*

Saurabh Chaudhary
Manu Bhaker  

   Shooting

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team*

Abhishek Verma
Yashaswini Singh Deswal

   Shooting

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team*

Maana Patel

 21 Swimming

Women's 100m Backstroke

Sajan Prakash 

 27 Swimming

Men's 200m Freestyle

Srihari Nataraj 

 20 Swimming

Men's 100m Backstroke

Sajan Prakash 

 27 Swimming

Men's 100m Butterfly, 

Men's 200m Butterfly

 

Achanta Sharath Kamal

 39 Table Tennis

Men's Singles, Mixed Doubles

 

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

 

 28 Table Tennis

Men's Singles

Manika Batra

 26 Table Tennis

Women's Singles

Sutirtha Mukherjee 

 25 Table Tennis

Women's Singles

Manika Batra

 26 Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles

Sania Mirza 

 34 Tennis

Women's Doubles

Ankita Raina 

 28 Tennis

Women's Doubles

 

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom

 26 Weightlifting

Women's 49kg

Seema Bisla

 28 Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 50kg

Vinesh Phogat

 26 Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53kg

Anshu Malik

 19 Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 57kg

Sonam Malik

 19 Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 62kg

Ravi Kumar

 23 Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 57kg

Bajrang Punia

 27 Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 65kg

Deepak Punia

 22 Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 86kg

(Image Credits: Unsplash/PV_Sindhu-FB/PTI/Deepika Kumari-FB)

READ | Sindhu has improved on her defence, worked on motion skills for Olympics: Park
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND