India At Tokyo Olympics 2020: Full List Of 119 Indian Athletes, Their Sports & Events

Image Credits: Unsplash/PV_Sindhu-FB/PTI/Deepika Kumari-FB
With just days to go for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India is sending its biggest ever contingent for the mega event. Indian Olympics Association (IOA) Chief Narinder Batra during PM Modi's interaction with India's Tokyo-bound athletes had revealed that India will be sending a 228-strong contingent for the sports extravaganza in Tokyo, including 119 athletes. He had further stated that out of 119 athletes, 52 are women and 67 are men. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, India had sent a total of 117 athletes which was earlier the biggest ever.
In the Tokyo Olympics, there a total of 206 countries that will participate. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides who can compete in the Olympics and each state that's deemed eligible to participate is known as a National Olympic Committee (NOC).
Apart from India's largest ever contingent, another feather has been added to the nation's cap as Deepak Kabra will be the first Indian who has been selected for judging the gymnastics competition of the Olympic Games. Deepak Kabra will be seen officiating the men's artistic gymnasts at the Tokyo Games, which gets underway on July 23.
Of the 119 athletes, the oldest among them will be the 45-year-old Mairaj Ahmed Khan from Uttar Pradesh. Mairaj Ahmed Khan is a shooter in the shotgun skeet discipline. Apart from Mairaj, there are two more athletes who are in their 40s namely Tejaswini Sawant (Shooting) and Sanjeev Rajput (Shooting). Following Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput, Achanta Sharath (Table Tennis) is of 39-years-old. On the other hand, Divyansh Singh Panwar (Shooting) is the youngest among the 119 at 18, while the contingent has six 19-year-olds, including Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting) and Manu Bhaker (Airgun shooting).
India's 'Mission Tokyo' will start on July 23 with archery qualification rounds. Rowing is also on the schedule for the opening day before the opening ceremony takes place in the evening in which ace boxer MC Mary Kom and Team India's Hockey skipper Manpreet Singh will be the flagbearers for India. It is to be noted that India's rowing team Jat Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh are participating in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls which is scheduled to take place on June 24
|Name
|Age
|Category
|Event
|
Atanu Das
|29
|Archery
|
Men's Individual, Men's Team
|
Pravin Ramesh Jadhav
|25
|Archery
|
Men's Individual, Men's Team
|
Tarundeep Rai
|37
|Archery
|
Men's Individual, Men's Team
|
Deepika Kumari
|26
|Archery
|
Women's Individual
|
Deepika Kumari / TBD*
|Archery
|
Mixed team
|
Pranati Nayak
|28
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Women's Artistic Gymnastics
|
Avinash Mukund Sable
|26
|Athletics
|
Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|
MP Jabir
|25
|Athletics
|
Men's 400m Hurdles
|
M Sreeshankar
|22
|Athletics
|
Men's Long Jump
|
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|26
|Athletics
|
Men's Shot Put
|
Neeraj Chopra
|23
|Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
Shivpal Singh
|16
|Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
KT Irfan
|31
|Athletics
|
Men's 20km Race Walk
|
Sandeep Kumar
|35
|Athletics
|
Men's 20km Race Walk
|
Rahul
|25
|Athletics
|
Men's 20km Race Walk
|
Gurpreet Singh
|37
|Athletics
|
Men's 50km Race Walk
|
Amoj Jacob
|23
|Athletics
|
Men's 4 x 400m Relay
|
P Naganathan
|25
|Athletics
|
Men's 4 x 400m Relay
|
Arokia Rajiv
|30
|Athletics
|
Men's 4 x 400m Relay
|
Noah Nirmal Tom
|26
|Athletics
|
Men's 4 x 400m Relay
|
Muhammed Anas Yahiya
|26
|Athletics
|
Men's 4 x 400m Relay
|
Dutee Chand
|25
|Athletics
|
Women's 100m,
Women's 200m
|
Kamalpreet Kaur
|25
|Athletics
|
Women's Discus Throw
|
Seema Punia
|37
|Athletics
|
Women's Discus Throw
|
Annu Rani
|28
|Athletics
|
Women's Javelin Throw
|
Bhawna Jat
|25
|Athletics
|
Women's 20km Race Walk
|
Priyanka
|25
|Athletics
|
Women's 20km Race Walk
|
Alex Antony
|26
|Athletics
|
4 x 400m Relay Mixed
|
Sarthak Bhambri
|22
|Athletics
|
4 x 400m Relay Mixed
|
Revathi Veeramani
|23
|Athletics
|
4 x 400m Relay Mixed
|
Subha Venkatesan
|21
|Athletics
|
4 x 400m Relay Mixed
|
Sharmila Devi
|19
|
Women's Hockey
|
Deep Grace Ekka
|27
|
Women's Hockey
|
Vandana Katariya
|29
|
Women's Hockey
|
Gurjit Kaur
|25
|
Women's Hockey
|
Navjot Kaur
|26
|
Women's Hockey
|
Navneet Kaur
|25
|
Women's Hockey
|
Lalremsiami
|21
|
Women's Hockey
|
Monika Malik
|27
|
Women's Hockey
|
Neha Goyal
|24
|
Women's Hockey
|
Nisha Warsi
|26
|
Women's Hockey
|
Nikki Pradhan
|27
|
Women's Hockey
|
Sushila Chanu
|29
|
Women's Hockey
|
Rani Rampal
|26
|
Women's Hockey
|
Savita Punia
|31
|
Women's Hockey
|
Salima Tete
|19
|
Women's Hockey
|
Udita Duhan
|23
|
Women's Hockey
|
Manpreet Singh
|29
|
Men's Hockey
|
Rupinder Pal Singh
|30
|
Men's Hockey
|
Shamsher Singh
|23
|
Men's Hockey
|Sumit
|24
|
Men's Hockey
|
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
|27
|
Men's Hockey
|
Mandeep Singh
|26
|
Men's Hockey
|
Harmanpreet Singh
|25
|
Men's Hockey
|
Hardik Singh
|22
|
Men's Hockey
|
Gurjant Singh
|26
|
Men's Hockey
|
Dilpreet Singh
|21
|
Men's Hockey
|
Nilakanta Sharma
|26
|
Men's Hockey
|
Amit Rohidas
|28
|
Men's Hockey
|
Vivek Sagar Prasad
|21
|
Men's Hockey
|
PR Sreejesh
|33
|
Men's Hockey
|
Birendra Lakra
|31
|
Men's Hockey
|
Surender Kumar
|27
|
Men's Hockey
|
B Sai Praneeth
|28
|Badminton
|
Men's Singles
|
PV Sindhu
|26
|Badminton
|
Women's Singles
|
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
|20
|Badminton
|
Men's Doubles
|
Chirag Shetty
|24
|Badminton
|
Men's Doubles
|
Amit Panghal
|25
|Boxing
|
Men's Fly (48-52kg)
|
Manish Kaushik
|25
|Boxing
|
Men's Light (57-63kg)
|
Vikas Krishan Yadav
|29
|Boxing
|
Men's Welter (63-69kg)
|
Ashish Kumar
|27
|Boxing
|
Men's Middle (69-75kg)
|
Satish Kumar
|32
|Boxing
|
Men's Super Heavy (+91kg)
|
MC Mary Kom
|38
|Boxing
|
Women's Fly (48-51kg)
|
Simranjit Kaur Baatth
|26
|Boxing
|
Women's Light (57-60kg)
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|23
|Boxing
|
Women's Welter (64-69kg)
|
Pooja Rani
|30
|Boxing
|
Women's Middle (69-75kg)
|
Fouaad Mirza
|29
|
Equestrian
|
Eventing Individual
|
CA Bhavani Devi
|27
|Fencing
|
Women's Sabre Individual
|
Anirban Lahiri
|24
|Golf
|
Men's Individual Stroke Play
|
Udayan Mane
|30
|Golf
|
Men's Individual Stroke Play
|
Aditi Ashok
|23
|Golf
|
Women's Individual Stroke Play
|
Shushila Devi Likmabam
|26
|Judo
|
Women -48 kg
|
Jat Arjun Lal
|24
|Rowing
|
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|
Arvind Singh
|25
|Rowing
|
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|
Vishnu Saravanan
|22
|Sailing
|
Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser
|
KC Ganapathy
|25
|Sailing
|
Men's Skiff - 49er
|
Varun Thakkar
|26
|Sailing
|
Men's Skiff - 49er
|
Nethra Kumanan
|23
|Sailing
|
Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial
|
Deepak Kumar
|33
|Shooting
|
10m Air Rifle Men
|
Divyansh Singh Panwar
|18
|Shooting
|
10m Air Rifle Men
|
Sanjeev Rajput
|40
|Shooting
|
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|20
|Shooting
|
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|
Saurabh Chaudhary
|19
|Shooting
|
10m Air Pistol Men
|
Abhishek Verma
|31
|Shooting
|
10m Air Pistol Men
|
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
|25
|Shooting
|
Skeet Men
|
Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|45
|Shooting
|
Skeet Men
|
Apurvi Chandela
|28
|Shooting
|
10m Air Rifle Women
|
Elavenil Valarivan
|21
|Shooting
|
10m Air Rifle Women
|
Anjum Moudgil
|27
|Shooting
|
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|
Tejaswini Sawant
|40
|Shooting
|
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|
Manu Bhaker
|19
|Shooting
|
10m Air Pistol Women, 25m Pistol Women
|
Yashaswini Singh Deswal
|24
|Shooting
|
10m Air Pistol Women
|
Rahi Sarnobat
|30
|Shooting
|
25m Pistol Women
|
Divyansh Singh Panwar
|Shooting
|
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team*
Events / teams not confirmed on the official site yet, this is as per India's original selection
|
Deepak Kumar
|Shooting
|
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team*
|
Saurabh Chaudhary
|Shooting
|
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team*
|
Abhishek Verma
|Shooting
|
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team*
|
Maana Patel
|21
|Swimming
|
Women's 100m Backstroke
|
Sajan Prakash
|27
|Swimming
|
Men's 200m Freestyle
|
Srihari Nataraj
|20
|Swimming
|
Men's 100m Backstroke
|
Sajan Prakash
|27
|Swimming
|
Men's 100m Butterfly,
Men's 200m Butterfly
|
Achanta Sharath Kamal
|39
|Table Tennis
|
Men's Singles, Mixed Doubles
|
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|28
|Table Tennis
|
Men's Singles
|
Manika Batra
|26
|Table Tennis
|
Women's Singles
|
Sutirtha Mukherjee
|25
|Table Tennis
|
Women's Singles
|
Manika Batra
|26
|Table Tennis
|
Mixed Doubles
|
Sania Mirza
|34
|Tennis
|
Women's Doubles
|
Ankita Raina
|28
|Tennis
|
Women's Doubles
|
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom
|26
|Weightlifting
|
Women's 49kg
|
Seema Bisla
|28
|Wrestling
|
Women's Freestyle 50kg
|
Vinesh Phogat
|26
|Wrestling
|
Women's Freestyle 53kg
|
Anshu Malik
|19
|Wrestling
|
Women's Freestyle 57kg
|
Sonam Malik
|19
|Wrestling
|
Women's Freestyle 62kg
|
Ravi Kumar
|23
|Wrestling
|
Men's Freestyle 57kg
|
Bajrang Punia
|27
|Wrestling
|
Men's Freestyle 65kg
|
Deepak Punia
|22
|Wrestling
|
Men's Freestyle 86kg
