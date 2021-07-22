Last Updated:

India At Tokyo Olympics: Indian Archers' Quest Begins On Day 1; Here's The Schedule

Four Indians will begin their Olympic games in earnest on the very 1st day of the showpiece event in Tokyo, while the contingent will join the opening ceremony

Indians at Tokyo Olympics

Image: PTI, Tarundeep Rai/Twitter, AP


The wait for the long heralded Tokyo Olympics 2020 (finally starting in July 2021!) is nearly coming to an end as the showpiece event is just a few hours from beginning. The 'Greatest show on Earth' is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Here is the list of Indian candidates competing at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 1.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony preview

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony is set to begin live at 4:30 PM IST on July 23. The opening ceremony will take place at Japan's new National Stadium. Unfortunately, spectators are not allowed to witness the ceremony live due to COVID pandemic concerns. The Indian contingent will be led by MC Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh. Further, despite it being Day 1, there are some Indians in the fray.

Indians at Tokyo Olympics tomorrow

Event Players Time
Archery (Women's individual qualification round) Deepika Kumari 5:30 AM IST
Archery (Men's individual qualification round)

Tarundeep Rai

Atanu Das

Pravin Jadhav

 9:30 AM IST

