India At Tokyo Olympics On August 6: Women's Hockey Team And Bajrang Punia In Action

Team India's hunt for medals will resume again on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with the women's hockey team leading the country's charge for another medal. The women's hockey team will face Great Britain in the bronze medal match after losing to Argentina in the semis. Meanwhile, world number one Bajrang Punia will also kickstart his Tokyo Games campaign on the same day against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev. Team India's schedule for August 6 is mentioned below:

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Team India's schedule for August 6

2:00 AM – Athletics: Men's 50 km race walk final – Gurpreet Singh

5:29 AM – Golf: Women's Round 3 – Diksha Dagar

5:48 AM – Golf: Women's Round 3 – Aditi Ashok

7:00 AM – Women's Hockey Team Bronze Medal Match: India vs Great Britain – Team India

8:07 AM – Wrestling: Women's 50 kg Freestyle 1/8 final – Seema Bisla

8:49 AM – Wrestling: Men's 65 kg Freestyle 1/8 final – Bajrang Punia

8:56 AM – Wrestling: Women's 50 kg Freestyle quarter-final – Seema Bisla (subject to qualification)

9:17 AM – Wrestling: Men's 65 kg Freestyle quarter-final – Bajrang Punia (subject to qualification)

1:00 PM – Athletics: Women's 20 km race walk final – Priyanka Goswami & Bhawna Jat

2:52 PM – Wrestling: Men's 65 kg Freestyle semi-final – Bajrang Punia (subject to qualification)

3:13 PM – Wrestling: Women's 50 kg Freestyle semi-final – Seema Bisla (subject to qualification)

5:07 PM – Athletics: Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Heat 2) – Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah & Anas Muhamad Yahiya

India at Tokyo Olympics: Day 14 highlights

Indian fans suffered back to back heartbreaks on Day 14 as first Ravi Kumar Dahiya failed to win the elusive gold medal for the country. Ravi had to settle for a silver medal as he lost his title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zaur Uguev. On the other hand, Deepak Punia failed to win his bronze medal match as he lost 4-2 to San Marino's Myles Amine in a nail-biting contest. However, all hope for the elusive gold medal is not lost as Aditi Ashok is currently tied for second in women's golf at the end of Round 2.