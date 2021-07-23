India At Tokyo Olympics: Pullela Gopichand Has High Hopes On Indian Contingent

After much discussion on Tokyo Olympics, the Games have finally declared open as fireworks kickstarted the Opening Ceremony at the Japan National Stadium on Friday. Men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh and boxing giant Mary Kom were seen leading the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. While reacting to India's prospects in the Olympics games, former badminton player Pullela Gopichand affirmed that Indian players are in the position to secure more medals than ever.

"We have been very fortunate as the last two times at the Olympics, we bagged a bronze and a silver. This time, maybe we can have a medal winning, which is probably more and better than Rio," said Pullela Gopichand to ANI. "It is good to see that the Tokyo Olympics have finally commenced amid this Covid-19 pandemic. I always love to watch the inauguration celebration of the Olympics. It makes me happy to see the Indian players leading the way in the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony," said the Chief National Coach for the India national badminton team.

Gopichand thanks Prime Minister and Union Sports Minister for supporting players

Further, Gopichand said that people aspire to participate in the Olympic games and added it's a lifetime opportunity for a player who has a dream of achieving medals for their motherland. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur were seen encouraging the players on several occasions, the winner of the 2001 All England Open Badminton Championships lauded their efforts. "I think to have the Prime Minister kick it off and the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur taking it up and encouraging the contingent is really wonderful. Normally we would see celebrations only after the team comes and wins a medal. To have the Prime Minister talk about it and celebrate the qualification is really wonderful," he added.

PM Modi will meet athletes individually when they return

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sport, on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the athletes of the India Olympic-bound contingent individually when they return home. He said that there is no pressure on the players. They should play with a free mind, win more medals and we can see high enthusiasm throughout the country, added Thakur.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI)