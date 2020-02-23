India Complete Their Best Ever Performance In Asian Wrestling C'ship

The Indian wrestling contingent wrapped up their Asian Wrestling Championships 2020 campaign with as many as 20 medals that include one gold and four bronze medals in the Greco Roman category; three gold, two silver and three bronze in the women category along with one gold, four silver and two bronze in the men’s freestyle category.

India complete their best ever performance

In the sixth and final day of the premier continental championship, India’s lone gold medal bout saw Jitender (74 kg) settle for a silver going down 3-1 to Kaisanov Daniyar of Kazakhstan in a fight that went down to the wire.

2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and 2019 Asian and World bronze medalist, Rahul Aware (61 kg) held strong in a closely fought contest with his Iranian opponent Dastan Majid Almas defeating the latter 5-2 and walk away with the first Bronze medal of the day for India.

Speaking after his bout, a visibly dejected Rahul said, "I had aimed for a Gold, but I am a bit disappointed after winning a Bronze medal”. India’s second bronze medal came when Deepak Punia (86Kg) defeated AL Obaidi Issa Abdulsalam Abdulwahhab of Iraq 10-0 through technical superiority.

Indian Medals in Asian Wrestling Championships 2020:

Greco-Roman 55Kg- Bronze- Arjun HALAKURKI (IND) df. Donghyeok WON (KOR) 7-4

67Kg- Bronze- Ashu ASHU (IND) df. Abdwlkarim Mohammad ALHASAN (SYR) 8-1

72Kg- Bronze- Aditya KUNDU (IND) df. Nao KUSAKA (JPN) 8-0

87 Kg- Gold- Kumar SUNIL (IND) df. Azat SALIDINOV (KGZ) 5-0

97Kg- Bronze- Hardeep HARDEEP (IND) df. Beksultan Makhamadzhanovich MAKHMUDOV (KGZ) 3-1 Women’s Wrestling 50Kg- Silver- Miho IGARASHI (JPN) df. Devi NIRMALA (IND) 3-2

53Kg- Bronze- Vinesh VINESH (IND) df. Thi Ly KIEU (VIE) 10-0

55Kg- Gold- Pinki PINKI (IND) df. Dulguun BOLORMAA (MGL) 2-1

57Kg- Bronze- Anshu ANSHU (IND) df. Sevara ESHMURATOVA (UZB) 4-1

59Kg- Gold- Sarita SARITA (IND) df. Battsetseg ALTANTSETSEG (MGL) 3-2

65Kg- Silver- Naomi RUIKE (JPN) df. Sakshi MALIK (IND) 2-0

68Kg- Gold- Divya KAKRAN (IND) df. Naruha MATSUYUKI (JPN) 6-4

72Kg- Bronze- Preet Kaur GURSHARAN (IND) df. Tsevegmed ENKHBAYAR (MGL) 5-2 Freestyle 57Kg- Gold- Kumar RAVI (IND) df. Hikmatullo VOHIDOV (TJK) 10-0

61Kg- Bronze- Rahul Balasaheb AWARE (IND) df. Majid Almas DASTAN (IRI) 5-2

65Kg- Silver- Takuto OTOGURO (JPN) df. Bajrang BAJRANG (IND) 10-2

74Kg- Silver- Daniyar KAISANOV (KAZ) df. Jitender JITENDER (IND) 3-1

79Kg- Silver- Arsalan BUDAZHAPOV (KGZ) df. Baliyan GOURAV (IND) 7-5

86Kg- Bronze- Deepak PUNIA (IND) df. Issa Abdulsalam Abdulwahhab AL OBAIDI (IRQ) 10-0

97Kg- Silver- Mojtaba Mohammadshafie GOLEIJ (IRI) df. Satywart KADIAN (IND) 10-0

