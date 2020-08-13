India Could Play Hosts To International MMA Tournaments Starting 2021: Report

India could reportedly host multiple international MMA tournaments as early as 2021. According to ESPN, Professional Fighters League (PFL), a major MMA franchise in the United States, is looking for expansion in the Indian subcontinent by hosting events and also offering contracts to Indian fighters. PFL CEO Peter Murray outlined plans for expansion in India during an interview with ESPN. Looking to branch outside of the USA, Murray said PFL is already in conversations to "stage events in India starting as early as 2021."

Murray believes PFL could provide access to premium MMA in India, which could, in turn, boost the development of the sport at the grassroots level. The PFL CEO further added that the league's franchise in India will be "authentic" to the Indian faithful, with local organisations serving as distributing partners. "We have data that supports us committing to the Indian market. That's why we are introducing a free app on which viewers in India can watch all of our fights including archives."

PFL in India? MMA league pondering entry in India

Founded in 2012, PFL shifted to a season-based league in 2018. The format for PFL remains the same as other professional sports leagues in the US, in which individual athletes compete in a regular season, a “win-or-go-home” post-season, and the championship. Each champion in the six weight classes in 2018 took home a $1 million cash prize. While Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the dominant force in professional combat sports, PFL has enjoyed considerable success as an independent organisation.

Lightweight fighter Justin Gaethje is arguably the most famous athlete to have enjoyed success in PFL before entering the UFC fold. Earlier this year, Justin Gaethje beat Tony Ferguson via TKO to win the interim UFC lightweight championship. Gaethje will face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the unification of both the titles this year.

The league was forced to abandon its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hierarchy has instead kept themselves busy looking to expand into other territories and sign talent from around the world. PFL President Ray Sefo suggested the franchise is keen on securing Indian talent, which could be the perfect pathway for fighters to rise through the ranks before competing against the best the league has to offer. Sefo said fighters like Kantharaj Agasa and Sumeet Khade have been already scouted by the organisation. Agasa, 11-2, is ranked second in Asia South Pro Bantamweights. Meanwhile, Khade, 10-4, is ranked No. 9 in Asia South Pro Featherweights.

(Image Credits: Kantharaj Agasa Instagram)