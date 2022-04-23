India Dominates Asian Wrestling Championship As Ravi Dahiya Wins Gold, Bajrang Wins Silver

Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and bronze medallist Bajrang Punia continued their fine form at the Asian Wrestling Championship as the duo won a gold and a silver medal respectively. Ravi Dahiya beat Kazakhstan's Kalzhan Rakhat via virtual superiority as he defeated him 12-2 to win the 57 kg men's freestyle gold medal in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Saturday.

On the other hand, Bajrang Punia won the silver in the 65 kg men's freestyle category after losing 1-3 to Iran's Rahman Mousa, while Naveen clinched the bronze medal in the 70 kg category. Meanwhile, Gourav Baliyan lost in the final bout in the 79 kg category and settled for the silver medal. In the 97 kg category, Satyavrat Kadian clinched the bronze medal by defeating Turkmenistan wrestler by 10-0 points

Ravi Kumar Dahiya won an outstanding gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship in the second final of the season, having won a silver medal at the Dan Kolov event in February. Moreover, the Indian wrestler won his third consecutive Asian Championship gold medal when he put up a dominating performance in the 57kg category against Kazakhstan's Rakhat Kalzhan. His previous victories came at the 2020 edition in Delhi and in Almaty last year.

Ravi, who hails from Nahri village in Sonepat, defeated Japan's Rikuto Arai before defeating Mongolia's Zanabazar Zandanbud 12-5 en route to the final. As for the final, even though his Kazakhstan opponent had the upper hand for most of the match, Ravi found his rhythm and dominated the bout to win the clash via technical superiority. After having already won several medals, India will hope for more glory at the Asian Wrestling Championships.