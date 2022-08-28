India Enter Semifinals Of Men's U-20 Asian Volleyball Championships

India beat Bahrain 3-1 to enter the semifinals of the 21st Asian Men's U-20 Volleyball Championship being held at Riffa, Bahrain.

India won the contest 25-22 25-19 26-28 26-24.

Captain Dushyant Singh, Aman Kumar, Sameer Chaudhary, Ajeet Sheeko, Sachin Dagar contributed immensely to the win.

Achyuta Samanta, president of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), and all the other office-bearers congratulated the players and coaches after the win.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)