'India Has So Many Great Youngsters Now': Viswanathan Anand On Skipping Chess Olympiad

With the 44th Chess Olympiad set to begin later on July 28, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has explained why he is not taking part in the competition. The 52-year-old, who is now serving as a mentor, believes that there are several Indian players who are extremely good at playing the game.

While commenting on his decision not to take part in the 44th Chess Olympiad, Viswanathan Anand said (as quoted by PTI), "No, I did not (consider playing)... I was not going to play anyway wherever it was happening. Recently I have been reducing my commitments. I am not trying to qualify (for the World Championship cycle). In fact, I did not think of changing my mind."

The 52-year-old went on to add that it is time to give youngsters a chance and for players like him to step back. "India has so many great youngsters now. Then why should we keep coming back? I hope that they will do very well. I will try to be around if they want to consult me. Anyway, I am in constant touch with some of the team members. It will be an extension of that. Yeah, I will be an enthusiastic mentor," added Anand.

The five-time world champion then went on to highlight some of the guidance he has been giving the young Indians ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad by stating, "I think the main thing is to keep reminding them not to feel the pressure. It is nice to play in India. Putting pressure on ourselves does not help in any way," added Anand.

The 52-year-old concluded his comments by stating the excitement he had in seeing his country host the Olympiad. "We were originally not supposed to host the Olympiad. It is finally starting. So very excited," added Anand. "It is huge. Already we see that everyone in India, especially in Tamil Nadu is following what is happening, you can see there is a lot of excitement. It will have a positive impact for a long time like any big event leaves its mark."

With 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's section, the 44th Chess Olympiad promises to be a historic event.