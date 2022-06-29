India Kickstarts World Para Athletics Grand Prix In Style; Bags 14 Medals In Just 2 Days

The Indian para-athletes have begun the World Para Athletics Grand Prix with a bang as they have already clinched 14 medals at the end of two days in Tunis, Tunisia. At the end of the two days, India are currently in the top five in the medals tally with a total of three gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

World Para Athletics Grand Prix: India registers a brilliant start

The Indian contingent commenced their gold medal tally with discus thrower Karam Jyoti, who ended up on the top step of the podium in the women's F51/53/55 Discus Throw event. Her gold medal was followed up by Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Praveen Kumar claiming the top prize in the Men's T42/44 High Jump.

Meanwhile, the third gold for India came in the Women's T13 100m event on the second day when Tokyo Paralympian Simran Sharma beat France's Celia Terki and Kazakhstan's Saltanat Abilkhassymkyzy to the finishing line. And that is not it as the Indian contingent also won several silver and bronze medals.

The silver medallists include Varun Singh Bhati in the Men's T42/44 High Jump event, Sakshi Kansa in the Women's Discus Throw F51/53/55 event, Anvil Kumar in the Men's T13 100m event, Pravan Desai in the Men's T35/37/64 200m event, Simran in the Women's 400m T13/20/38 event and Pranav Sharma in the Men's Club Throw F32/51 event.

As for the bronze medallists, they include Debajit Saha in the Men's Shotput F11/12/20 event, Nidhi Mishra in the Women's Discus Throw F11/44 event, Boby in the Men's Discus Throw F11/37/44 event, Devershee Sachan in the Men's Club Throw F32/51 event and Sakshi Kasana in the Women's Javelin Throw F53/54/55/56 event.

How to track World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunis?

Fans wondering how to track the results and the schedule of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunis can do so on the official website of Paralympic under the Athletics section. It is a three-day event that is set to take place from June 27 to 29. As for the results pertaining to all Indians, fans can track the official social media handles of SAI.