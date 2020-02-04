In a major fillip to India’s presence in the Common Wealth Games (CWG) family, the nation is likely to host shooting and archery events of the next Games, with the House of Lords accepting a proposal to this effect, mooted by NRAI President Raninder Singh, along with Union Minister of Sports Kiren Rijiju, and IOA President Narinder Batra. All three were prominently mentioned for their innovative suggestions during the debate on India’s offer in the House of Lords. On the request of several members in the House, Under Secretary of Sports (DSCM) Baroness Barran made a statement that steps would be taken to ensure that the Indian proposal for shooting is accepted with full medal recognition by the Board of the CGF at its meeting on February 20-21.

READ | Odell Beckham Jr Retains Optimism Over New Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski's Plans For 2020

India likely to host CWG shooting and archery events

Lord Moynahan and Lord Bilimoria described India’s offer as a “unique, innovative & path breaking solution, that in keeping with the vision statement of the CGF, has manifested itself in such a manner that now affords greater flexibility, inclusiveness & an infinitely more cost effective methodology to delivering the games in the future.” This would empower even small member nations with restricted budgets to host a version of the games in partnership with nations and territories that have the desired facilities, and bring a much larger swathe of local communities within the Commonwealth family through the power of sports, they added.

READ | Tom Brady Tempted By New England Patriots With Over $30 Million Contract Offer?

Lord Bilimoria described India’s proposal as an example of a member of the Commonwealth family coming forward to assist in providing a solution to the issue of shooting and archery being proposed to be held in Delhi or Chandigarh. He congratulated the Rajiju, Batra, and Raninder Singh for proposing such an innovative solution and the CWG President Louise Martin & its CEO David Grevemberg for reaching out and accepting to examine such a proposal in a most thorough and constructive manner.

READ | Chiefs Fan Breaks Out In Tears While Celebrating Super Bowl Win With 87-year-old Father

In her summation address, Baroness Barran, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (conservative), said “the government welcomes the Indian Olympic Associations statement on confirming that India will take part in the games. The government also welcomes the proposal from India to the CGF for additional events in the sports of shooting and Archery and the CGF is currently discussing this proposal with its membership and following this will inform India of its decision”.

Upon an intervention by Lord Bilimoria in “thanking the government for its support to India hosting the events of shooting and archery and his lordship asking the Under Secretary if she could confirm that the government would ensure that in future versions the CWG shooting would be made a compulsory sport instead of an optional one?,” the minister replied that “She would be happy to pass that on to the minister of sports in the other place (house of commons) so that he could send a detailed reply to the noble Lord’s suggestion, and that in fact the minister of sport was at this very time, while we sit or stand here, meeting with the CGF discussing that very point and all of the costs for that event shall be met by the Indian Olympic Association.”

READ | WADA Asks Sports Court To Open Russia Case To Public Hearing