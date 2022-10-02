Last Updated:

India Men's Team Stuns World Number 2 Germany In World TT Championships

The India men's table tennis team has earned a 3-1 victory over Germany in the group stage of the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships on Sunday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
India men's

Credit- @WTTGlobal/Twitter


Chengdu, Oct 2 (PTI) Star paddler G Sathiyan won both his singles, including the one against world number 9 Dang Qiu, to script India's stunning 3-1 win over second seeds Germany in the group stage of the World Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday.

World number 37 Sathiyan won two grueling deciders, first against 36th ranked Duda Benedikt (11-13, 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9) before edging out Germany's highest-ranked player Qiu (10-12, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9).

In both the matches, Sathiyan staged a strong fightback after losing the first two games.

"The match against Qiu was definitely much tougher. He is a top-10 player. It was a high-quality match as well," Sathiyan told PTI.

READ | Laver Cup: Roger Federer warms up for final tour match by playing table tennis in tuxedo

India number 2 Harmeet Desai had lost the second singles to Qui 1-2 (7-11, 9-11, 13-11, 3-11) before Manav Thakkar helped his team go 2-1 up with a 3-1 (13-11, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10) win over higher-ranked Ricardo Walther.

The 17th-ranked India had beaten Uzbekistan in their opening group game on Saturday. They need to finish in the top two to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

READ | National Games: Harmeet Desai, Sutirtha Mukherjee clinch men's and women's singles titles in table tennis

In the women's draw, India recorded their first win of the group stage with a 3-0 result over Czech Republic.

The Manika Batra-led side had lost to Germany on Saturday.

Manika defeated Hana Matelova 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 8-11, 12-10 ) in the first singles before Akula Sreeja and Diya Chitale won their singles against Marketa Sevcikova and Katerina Tomanovska, 3-0 and 3-1 respectively.

It was a close affair between Diya and Katerina before the Indian prevailed 11-13, 15-13, 12-10, 14-12. Down two game points in the fourth game, Diya relied on her serve to make it 10-10 before winning a spectacular rally.

READ | CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal-G.Sathiyan lose to familiar foes, walk away with silver in men's doubles final

Katerina made it 12-12 before the India got the couple of points she needed to complete a fine win. PTI BS APA APA

READ | Sharath Kamal opts out of World Championships, Sathiyan to lead squad
READ | National Games: Sharath, Sathiyan and Manika move to quarters

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT