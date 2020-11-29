'India Must Host More Sporting Events': Kiren Rijiju Vows To Provide 'full Support'

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that he wants more sports events to be conducted in India while adding that the Ministry will provide 'full support' for it. Calling ADHM 2020 a 'wonderful event', Rijiju said that it is 'a very important international event'. ADHM 2020 was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and India's only individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra who was previously the ambassador for the 16th edition of the event. ADHM 2020 took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, November 29.

"I congratulate the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon for a wonderful event and world champions have taken part in it. I think the lockdown period is over and we are starting with sporting activities. Delhi Half Marathon has become a very, very important international event. And all support is coming from the Delhi government and from the sports ministry, we are also fully backing this event," said Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

I'm very happy to see that Airtel Delhi Half Marathon was organized with proper health safety measures. Besides top international Marathon runners, India's Avinash Sable set a new national record! Congratulations to all the winners and participants.#ADHM2020 pic.twitter.com/rvZ56ZWcG5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 29, 2020

"We are giving full support"

Speaking to the media, Kiren Rijiju informed that the Olympic qualifications will take place soon while adding that he hopes for more sports events to take place in the country. The Sports Minister also said that he has National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association on board to plan national and international sports events in India. Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine procurement, Rijiju said that Sports Ministry will work closely with the Health Ministry while adding that the sportsperson and staff going for Olympics will be given preference during the vaccination process.

"Olympic qualification matches are going to happen. So, I want more sporting events to take place, of course, while following all the norms and safety measures. I have already told National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association also to chalk out a plan for different national and international events which are going to be held in India. And we are giving full support," said Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"Whether it is Olympics or any big event, the preference for COVID-19 vaccination will be given to our Olympic-bound athletes as well as the staff. We will work out with the health ministry," he added.

On the other hand, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated that he was 'nervous' about the event being planned in the national capital amid the rising COVID-19 cases. At the same time, he also said that he is 'glad' that the event took place while terming it an 'ice-breaking' event.

"I was a little nervous when this event was being planned in Delhi as national and international athletes are coming and the number of cases in the national capital was increasing. But I am glad that this event has been a big ice-breaking event. This event tells us that we have to live with corona until the vaccine comes."

(With inputs from ANI)