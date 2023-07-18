India on top of medal tally in junior shooting worlds

Raiza Dhillon missed the gold in the shoot-off in women’s skeet after being tied on 51 hits in the final with Miroslava Hockova of Slovakia in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Tuesday.

It was a commendable effort from the 19-year-old Raiza after she had qualified for the final in sixth place with a modest score of 110. She overcame a bad start in the final to stay in contention for the gold before being beaten 2-1 by the Slovak.

It was the second world championship medal for Raiza after her team gold last year.

There was a gold medal for India through the air rifle trio of Abhinav Shaw, Dhanush Srikanth and Parth Mane. However, it was left to Umamahesh Maddineni to win the individual bronze behind Romain Aufrere of France and Wang Honghao of China. Qualification topper Abhinav Shaw (631.4) placed fourth.

th Mane and Dhanush Srikanth. | Photo Credit: Twitter/SAI Media

Raiza Dhillon with the skeet silver in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The women’s air rifle team of Sonam Maskar, Gautami Bhanot and Swati Chowdhury won the team silver behind China which had a world record score of 1892.0.

India was second on the medals table with four gold, three silver and three bronze. China was ahead by two additional silver medals.