India Slams Pakistan For 'politicising' & Withdrawing From 44th Chess Olympiad Citing J&K

After Pakistan decided to pull out of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India's Ministry of External Affairs slammed their decision by criticising them for politicising an international event. The 2022 edition of the chess competition promises to be historic as the open section will be contested between 188 teams from about 187 nations.

India slams Pakistan's decision to politicise 44th Chess Olympiad

India on Thursday criticised Pakistan for pulling out of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu and said it is "highly unfortunate" that Islamabad has "politicised" the prestigious international event. Reacting to Pakistan's decision, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said it was "surprising that Pakistan has suddenly taken the decision not to participate in the event."

"It is highly unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event by making such statements and withdrawing its participation after its team has already reached India", he added. Bagchi was responding to questions on Pakistan's decision to pull out from the Olympiad, citing the torch relay of the event passing through Jammu and Kashmir.

Bagchi ended his remarks by making it abundantly clear that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are and will remain an integral part of India."

China & Russia will also be absent from 44th Chess Olympiad

With powerhouses China and Russia set to miss the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India's chances of glory will receive a massive boost. India will be fielding three teams each in the Open and Women's sections respectively. As hosts, India were permitted to field two teams. However, since the number of entries for the Olympiad was odd, they were given an opportunity to field three teams each in both the Open and the Women's sections.

(With PTI Inputs)