India Vs Eng: Rohit Sharma Analyses His Dismissal On Day 1, Says 'Have To Play My Shots'

Team India opener Rohit Sharma has said that one must respect challenging conditions and keep the scoreboard moving. Rohit Sharma's remarks came after he was dismissed at the stroke of lunch on Day 2 of the first Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham just when he looked set for a big score.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma on importance of respecting challenging conditions

"You have to put the loose balls away and that is what I and KL discussed. While doing that, if you get out, you do feel disappointed. There is a very thin line between getting out to a shot like that, if the same ball was slightly away from the fielder, it could have been different. You have to stay positive, if I see the ball in my area, then I have to play my shots," said Rohit Sharma while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"But obviously, there will be times when bowlers will come back and you have to respond to that. We were not able to respond but those things can happen in a place like this where we know overcast conditions matter. I do not think any concern is there, they just got out to good balls," he pointed.

India vs England: Quick wickets derail visitor's momentum on Day 2

Coming back to the contest, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma ensured a good yet watchful start for the visitors by adding 97 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 36.

However, tragedy struck for Indians after the lunch session as they lost three important wickets. Veteran pacer James Anderson had Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli caught behind off two unplayable deliveries that nipped away from the batsmen after pitching. While Pujara was dismissed for just four runs against his name, Kohli was sent back for a golden duck and a few overs later Test vice-captain needlessly ran himself out at the non-strikers' end while attempting a risky single as the scoreboard read 112/4.

KL Rahul got to his fifty and was supported by wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant to an extent before play had to be abandoned due to rain as India finished Day 2 at 125/4. Kohli & Co. still trail England by 58 runs in the first innings.

