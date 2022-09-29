India Vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav Shakes Up Record Books With Match-winning Fifty

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his stellar run-of-form in T20Is in 2022 and helped the team earn a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa. Coming into the crease at no. 4 at a time when India was hanging at 17/2 in 6.1 overs, Yadav helped the Men In Blue to get their chase back on track with several big hits. KL Rahul also completed his half-century in 56 balls at the other end, while India won the game with a little over three overs to go.

Courtesy of his knock of 50 runs in 33 balls, Yadav completed 700 runs this year in T20Is and stormed his way into major record books. With 732 runs scored at an average of 40.66, and strike rate of 189.29, Yadav went past Shikhar Dhawan’s tally to become the highest run scorer for India in a calendar year in T20I cricket. While Dhawan sits second with 689 runs in 2018, former India captain Virat Kohli sits third with 641 runs amassed in 2016.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's stellar half-century in India vs South Africa 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Pakistan batter to register most sixes in a year

Yadav hit a total of five fours, alongside three sixes in his innings, which took him past Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan in the list of players to register the most sixes in a year in T20Is. While Yadav currently has a tally of 45 T20I sixes in 2022, Rizwan hit 21 sixes in 2021, while Martin Guptill hit 41 sixes in 2021. It is pertinent to mention that Suryakumar has registered that stats in only 21 innings, while Rizwan took 26 innings to achieve the record.

Suryakumar Yadav's strike rate of 173.35 in his T20I career

Since making his international debut in 2021, the 32-year-old has played 32 games for India so far. He has scored 976 runs in total with the help of a century and eight half-centuries. Interestingly, his strike rate of 173.35 places him fourth in the list of best strike rates in T20I cricket.

This was the second half-century for Suryakumar in the space of three days, as he hit 69 runs off 36 balls in the final T20I against Australia on September 25. His tally of 115 runs against the Aussies helped him to rise to the second position in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings. Yadav currently sits second with 801 rating points, following a two-place jump over Babar Azam and Aiden Markram.