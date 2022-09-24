India Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: How To Watch 3rd ODI LIVE In India, UK & US?

India Women and England Women are all set to lock horns against one another in the third ODI of their three-match series on Saturday. India Women have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will look to hand a whitewash to their England counterparts by winning the third game as well. England Women, on the other hand, will fight for a consolation victory in today's match.

When will the India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI begin?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 24.

Where is the India Women vs England Women match taking place?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI is slated to be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, England.

How to watch the live telecast of India Women vs England Women in India?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women in the UK?

India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI match can be watched on Sky Sports Cricket in the United Kingdom.

How to watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women in the US?

India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI match can be watched on Willow TV in the United States.

India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastik Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jhulan Goswami.

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (c, wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone.

India Women vs England Women: Full squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar.

England Women: Amy Jones (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

