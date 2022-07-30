India Women's Team Finish 2022 Cadet World Wrestling Championship Campaign With 5 Gold

The Indian women’s wrestling team is making headlines for their fabulous performance at the 2022 Cadet World Wrestling Championship in Italy, Rome. Friday night witnessed a golden moment for the Indian sporting circle as the women’s wrestling team made history by earning a total of five gold medals in the Cadet World Championship. Teen wrestlers Muskan, Savita, Harshita and Ritika and Priya finished with gold medals in their respective categories, as India finished second in the overall points tally behind Japan.

India finish second behind Japan in the points tally

It is pertinent to mention that this was the best performance ever by the Indian women wrestlers at the event, as last year, they had earned three gold medals and two bronze medals. It should also be mentioned that two Indian wrestlers were barred to fight for the bronze medals due to injury. This allowed Japan to clinch the Cadet World Title with a total of 180 points to their credit, ahead of India (149 points) and Ukraine (112 points).

Know more about the medal winners-

Shedding more light on the historic win, Muskan won the gold medal in the 40kg category, Ritika picked up the gold in the 43kg category, while Savita, Harshita and Priya picked up gold medals in the 61kg, 69kg, and 73kg category respectively. Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Khelo India congratulated the gold medal winner with a tweet on Friday night.

What has been said so far?

“BREAKING! Our Indian girls have bagged a total of five gold medals in the Women's Wrestling events at the U-17 #Wrestling World Championship in Rome. The Golden 5- Ritika (43kg), Priya Malik (73kg), Muskan (40kg), Savita (61kg), Harshita (69kg),” Khelo India tweeted.

Following up with another tweet, Khelo India added, “Indian women wrestlers have now bagged 5 Golds in this Cadet world championship, making this their best performance ever at this level. The previous best was last year, where Indian women wrestlers returned with 3 Gold and 2 Bronze”.

In the Free Style competition, which was held in five weight categories, a total of four Indian wrestlers reached the semifinals. However, three wrestlers had to face unfortunate losses in the semi-final, as Sachin More was the only wrestler to reach the final in the 80kg category. Having said that, all of the five weight categories will now fight for medals on Saturday.

