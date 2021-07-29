Indian Army Jawan Soman Rana Who Lost Leg In Mine Blast Qualifies For Tokyo Paralympics

Indian Army soldier Havildar Soman Rana has qualified for the seated shot put to take part in the Tokyo Paralympics. Rana, who lost his right leg in a mine blast, has qualified in the F-57 category for the Paralympics. Rana is currently the world number 2 ranked seated shot-put para-athlete in his category. Rana is from Shillong, Meghalaya, and lost his leg while serving in the Indian Army in 2006. The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics is scheduled to take place between August 24 and September 5.

After losing his leg in a life-threatening incident, Rana enrolled himself at the Army Paralympic Node in Pune in 2017, where he began his training to become the world's best. In a few months of time, Rana established himself as an excellent para-athlete, representing India all over the world. Earlier this year, Rana won the gold medal in Tunis World Para Athletics Grand Prix and two gold medals and one silver in XIX National Athletics Para Championship. The 38-year-old won the medals despite all the restrictions surrounding non-essential activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Soman Rana was inducted into the Army Paralympic Node in 2017. This node provides a platform to all the serving impaired soldiers to pursue para-sports and develop a positive perspective in life. Since its raising in 2017, para-athletes of the node have won 28 international medals and 60 National medals. They represented and won medals for India in Asian Para Games, World Military Games, World Para Championship, and World Grand Prix events. Soman Rana has done our country proud and is an inspiration for all the para-athletes in the Indian Army. He is one of the strong medal prospects to win a medal in Tokyo Paralympics 2020," the Indian Army’s Defence Public Relations Officer said in a statement.

India at 2020 Tokyo Games

As far as the ongoing Olympics is concerned, Team India contingent has managed to win just one medal as of now, which came in the weightlifting category on July 24. Mirabai Chanu of Manipur opened India's account at Tokyo Games as she won silver in the 49kg category. Earlier in the day, Indian boxer MC Mary Kom failed to qualify for the quarterfinals after she was defeated in the women's flyweight Round of 16 match by Colombian boxer Ingrit Valencia. Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash on Thursday failed to qualify for the men's 100m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Image: Indian Army

