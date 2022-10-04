Indian Army Recruits CWG 2022 Bronze Medallist Boxer Jasmine Lamboriya Into Its Ranks

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Jasmine Lamboriya scripted history on October 4 by becoming the first female boxer to be recruited by the Indian Army. The Army, which is known to recruit some of the brightest athletes, have previously already recruited boxers like Amit Panghal and Mohammad Hussamuddin.

Panghal won the gold medal at CWG 2022, while Hussamuddin once again won the bronze in the multi-sporting event, having won the same medal in the 2018 edition as well.

Indian Army recruits Jasmine Lamboriya

The Indian Army put out a statement on Tuesday to confirm that they were recruiting CWG 2022 bronze medallist Jasmine Lamboriya. Their statement read, "Indian Army recently recruited a very talented boxer and CWG 2022 Bronze medallist (60 Kgs) Ms Jasmine Lamboriya in its ranks as a Recruit Havildar in Corps of Military Police." Their statement added that she is only the second meritorious sportswoman to join the army after MP (Rect) Summy.

#CWG22 Bronze Medalist & talented #Boxer Ms Jaismine has been enrolled in the Corps of Military Police, #IndianArmy. She will be preparing for #AsiansGames2023 under #MissionOlympics programme. She is the second meritorious sportswoman to join #IndianArmy after MP (Rect) Summy. pic.twitter.com/Ll3x01J7t6 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 4, 2022

Soon after the Indian Army announced that they were recruiting Jasmine, fellow recruit Amit Panghal replied to the post and expressed how proud he was.

So Proud on @BoxerJaismine — Amit Panghal (@Boxerpanghal) October 4, 2022

Who is Jasmine Lamboriya?

21-year-old Jasmine Lamboriya made all of India proud at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by winning the bronze medal in the 60 kg lightweight boxing category. After winning her first medal at such a young age, the boxer from Haryana said that she already has her sights on the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

While speaking to ANI in a conversation shortly after her CWG 2022 campaign ended in Birmingham, Lamboriya said, "I started pursuing boxing in 2016. The Asian Games are slated for next year. Will have to qualify for the Olympics, too. I would be preparing for that." After achieving success at the age of just 20, Indian fans will hope that Lamboriya can continue to make the nation proud moving forward.