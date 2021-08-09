Last Updated:

Indian Army's 101 Member Contingent To Participate In International Army Games At Russia

A 101-member Indian Army contingent will be participating in International Army Games 2021, scheduled to be held in Russia from 22 August to 4 September.

International Army Games 2021, Indian Army

A 101-member contingent of the Indian Army will participate in International Army Games 2021 that is scheduled to be held in Russia from August 22 to September 4. This has officially been confirmed by the Ministry of Defence according to news agency ANI.

Indian Army to participate in International Army Games

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the Indian contingent will be participating in the Army Scout Masters competition, Elbrus Ring, Polar Star, Sniper Frontier, and Safe Route games showcasing various drills in high-altitude area terrain, combat engineering skills, operations in snow, sniper actions in obstacle-ridden terrain in the various competitions. 

"The contingent will also contribute two observers (one each) for the Open Water and Falcon Hunting games in which Pontoon Bridge laying and UAV crew skills will be showcased by the participating teams," the  Press Information Bureau press release stated.

International Army Games 2021

The main aim of organising the International Army Games is to promote military to military cooperation while building upon the best practices of participating nations.

Russia International Army Games

The International Army Games is an annual Russian military sports event organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia (MoD). The event is also known as the 'War Olympics'.  It was first organised in August 2015 and the event witnessed close to 30 countries taking part in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove which is the most skilled. Meanwhile, this will be the seventh edition of the event as well.

India at International Army Games

The Ministry of Defence press release also stated that the  Indian Army contingent has been selected out of the best from various arms after three levels of screening. Furthermore, it read it is a clear reflection of the level of 'professionalism' of the Indian Army amongst the world Armies.

Meanwhile, India stood first amongst the eight countries that had competed in Army Scouts Master Competition 2019. India had co-hosted the event in Jaisalmer.

