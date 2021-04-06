Indian Athletics Joins Hands In Global Effort To Safeguard Future Of Sport

With just couple of months left before the Tokyo Olympics 2021, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday announced its support for the World Athletics campaign to gather feedback and set the future strategy for athletics across the world. The campaign by World Athletics is called ‘Global Conversation for the Future of Athletics’, which offers the opportunity for all those with an active interest in the sport to share their opinion on the steps that need to be taken by World Athletics and its 214 Member Federations, including India.

Athletics news: Benefits of the campaign for Indian athletics ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2021

According to a press release, a compilation of feedback will be the establishment of the World Plan for World Athletics 2022-30, which will set out the roadmap for the growth and development of athletics during this eight-year period. For Indian Athletics, the campaign offers a unique opportunity to find key areas of growth for the sport in India. Over the coming weeks, the organisation will arrange a group of initiatives with key stakeholders designed to encourage and facilitate unprecedented levels of feedback.

The compilation of the feedback will be led by World Athletics’ World Plan Working Group, which is chaired by Willie Banks and supported by all 214 Member Federations. The World Plan will be finalised in summer 2021, before requiring formal approval of the World Council and the World Athletics Member Federations at the 53rd World Athletics Congress later this year.

Speaking about the campaign, President of Athletics Federation of India, Adille Sumariwalla said that the Global Conversation for the Future of Athletics is a pertinent forum that has been developed by World Athletics. He added that The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) stands to benefit a great deal as the country aims to promote and nurture the athletics ecosystem. Together with athletes, coaches and stakeholders, this platform will provide all the right insights and best practices that will help embrace contemporary methods to ensure the country’s vast talent pool is tapped at the right time.

Athletics news: Hima Das to race in Turkey

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2021, India's ace athlete Hima Das will be running in Turkey as a part of the training cum competition. As per the report by PTI, Das will be based in Antalya and will take part in a competition in which athletes will try and qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2021. Hima Das will be training for the 4x100 meters relay team.

