Indian Bridge Team Asked To Return From Pakistan After Unrest Over Imran Khan's Arrest

Amid chaos in Pakistan after former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, The Indian High Commission has instructed the Indian Bridge team to return and not to participate in the Asia & The Middle East Bridge Championship.

The 30-member Indian team arrived in Lahore via Wagah Border on Thursday to participate in the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) Championships which were slated to be held from May 5 to 13.

Besides India and Pakistan, the other participating countries included Palestine, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan and Bangladesh.

Chaos erupts in Pakistan

Following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI supporters from across the country took to the streets to express solidarity with the PTI chief. On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by Pakistan Rangers from Islamabad High Court. The rangers were acting on orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Khan was held as part of the NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest occurred after Khan reached the Islamabad High Court to seek bail against the multiple FIRs filed against him.

In the midst of all the chaos, PTI supporters staged protests across the country as cities of Lahore and Faisalabad witnessed demonstrations staged by Khan’s supporters. The cricketer-turned-politician’s party shared visuals of the protests that erupted in different Pakistani cities. Not only this, the party office in London has also called for demonstrations following the arrest.