Indian Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa Finishes 2nd In The Chessable Masters Finals

16-year-old Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has finished the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters tournament on Friday, after losing to World No. 2 ranked player Ding Liren in the finals. The chess prodigy from India stormed into the finals after defeating Anish Giri in the semi-final match, having earned his second win over world no.1 Marcus Carlsen to reach the top eight. The Chessable Masters is an online chess tournament played as a part of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour.

“Game 4 ends in a draw which means @rpragchess wins the 2nd match in the Chessable Masters' finals. The winner will now be decided in Blitz. What an incredible performance by Pragg - are we watching a future World Champion in action?” Meltwater Champions Chess Tour tweeted.

R Praggnanandhaa’s coach Ramesh RB speaks to Republic TV

Meanwhile, following the Chessable Masters final on Friday, Praggnanandhaa’s coach Ramesh RB spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview and shed his thoughts about the 16-year-old’s campaign. Revealing his thoughts about the 2nd spot, the renowned coach said, “It’s really amazing, the way Praggnanandhaa handled the whole tournament. Really happy that he could go up to the finals and he came very close to winning the match".

The coach spoke about the hard-fought finals match and revealed that the youngster wants to become a world champion eventually. Ramesh RB further mentioned that the youngster played the tournament against the top 10 players in the world, which makes it difficult for him. “He has to study for the exams and also prepare for this tournament which is very difficult to do it together. And he excelled in both, I am really happy about it,” Ramesh RB said.

At the same time, Ramesh RB also took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the World No. 2 for the hard-fought win, while complementing Praggnanandhaa for showing good nerves. “Congratulations Ding for beating both Pragg AND the mosquitoes! Proud of you @rpragchess, showed good nerves and character overall in tough situations,” he tweeted.

Congratulations Ding for beating both Pragg AND the mosquitoes! Proud of you @rpragchess, showed good nerves and character overall in tough situations. #ChessableMasters — Ramesh RB (@Rameshchess) May 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the 16-year-old is only the third Indian chess player, who has defeated the world champion, Magnus Carlsen. He is the youngest chess player to defeat the Norwegian, ever since the latter became the world champion. He beat Magnus yet again in the Chessables, before defeating world no. 10 Anish Giri and coming close to victory against Liren too.

