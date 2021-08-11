Indian Compound Women's Team Break Two Qualifying World Records At Youth Championships

The senior Indian archery contingent may have failed to win a medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, however, the junior team has certainly brought the spotlight on them thanks to their superb performance at the Archery World Youth Championship. According to a tweet by World Archery the Indian compound women's team and mixed team on Tuesday broke two Under-18 world records during their ranking round of the World Youth Championships.

India cadet archers set world records

Indian compound women’s team took the second spot in the U-18 team event, with the girls' team including Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combining to score a total of 2067 points which bettered the previous record by 22 points. The previous record of most points was held by American trio of Keane Sanchiko, Breanna Theodore and Savannah Vanderwier who had registered 2045 points in Rosario, Argentina back in 2017. Priya Gurjar shot 696 to take the individual pole, while Parneet Kaur (third) and Ridhu Varshini Senthilkumar (fourth) were the next best Indians.

The Indian under-18 compound women’s team has cruised past the #worldrecord by 22 points, shooting 2067/2160 during qualifying at the world youth championships in Poland!#archery pic.twitter.com/gBs3NkNA7y — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 10, 2021

In the mixed pair event, Priya combined with Kushal Dalal (705) and shot 1401 points to break the previous mark held by the Danish duo of Natacha Stutz and Mathias Fullerton (1387) at the Madrid World Youth Championships in 2019. Reigning U-18 recurve world champion Komalika Bari, who is returning to the Under-21 age group of juniors, ranked sixth with 656 points as the Indian women's team took fifth place with a combined tally of 1905.

Despite the outstanding performance, Priya Gurjar said that she can shoot even more than what she shot today. She quoted, "I'm really happy but I can shoot even more than I did today. I have to shoot proper shots and try my best, then I can get even better results. My goal is to become world champion and I will do my best,". The recurve U-21 men's team, on the other hand, took second place with Parth Salunkhe (663) leading the Indian challenge with a seventh-place ranking in the individual section. The men's team totalled 1977 points to take the second seed behind Russia.