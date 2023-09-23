Indian Contingent Walks Out In Grand Fashion At 19th Asian Games Opening Ceremony - WATCH

The 19th Asian Games commenced with its opening ceremony on Saturday, September 23. The Indian contingent led by boxer Lovlina Borgohain and women's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh also marked its presence at the stunning show. The Indian contingent is impressively composed of 655 athletes, and they will participate in 40 different sporting disciplines in the event. India is aiming to win more than 100 medals at the Asian Games this year.

3 things you need to know

The 19th Asian Games will conclude on October 8

India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines

India are aiming to cross the mark of 100 medals in the tally

Lovlina, Harmanpreet lead Indian contingent at Asian Games 2022

Leading the Indian delegation in China as flag bearers are Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain. In multi-sports events like the Asian Games, these flag bearers hold symbolic importance as they guide and represent their country's delegation during the opening ceremony parade, proudly carrying the national flag.

The video capturing Team India's entrance during the opening ceremony has quickly gained popularity across various social media platforms. Here's the video for your viewing:

Indian contingent led by flag-bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain 🏑🥊



Grit and Glory⚡️सबसे आगे होंगे हिंदुस्तानी 🇮🇳 #AsianGames #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FGqBthDb7a — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 23, 2023

The grand opening ceremony for the 19th Asian Games was held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Zhejiang on Saturday. The distinguished event was graced by the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who declared the games open following the marching of all 45 participating nations. A stunning light and sound show was accompanied by the parade of athletes and the lighting of the cauldron.

19th Asian Games: How to watch in India?

To watch the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in India, you can tune in to the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Additionally, you can access live streaming coverage through the SonyLIV app and website. These platforms will provide comprehensive coverage of the Asian Games, allowing viewers in India to stay updated with all the sporting action and events.

Image: DD