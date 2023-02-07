Indian Cricket Fraternity Offers Condolences After Deadly Earthquakes In Turkey And Syria

Following the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which took the lives of thousands, members of the Indian Cricket Fraternity came together to extend their heartfelt prayers for the people and families who suffered nature's wrath on Monday. Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Siraj, and others came together on the social media platform Twitter to offer their condolences. The entire world has been shocked by the readings the Richter scale took of the quakes, moreover, the unusual time span which even crossed the 90-second mark, became the premier reason why so much damage has take place.

The sporting world has been mourning the act of god and via social media platforms different individuals, franchises, and teams have expressed their sympathies for the fallen and have spared a thought for those who will never be able to recuperate from this disaster. Here are the reactions of some of team India's premier individuals.

My heart goes out to the families and victims of the tragic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Prayers for the deceased and for the recovery of those injured. Loss of life in any form is devastating 🙏🏻 🇹🇷 🇸🇾 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 6, 2023

Prayers for Turkey and Syria. #earthquakes — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 6, 2023

Saddened to hear the loss of lives due to the Earthquake in Turkey & Syria. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 6, 2023

💔 after seeing the pictures from Turkey and Syria. Praying for all the families. Dua hai ki sab salaamat rahein 🤲 — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) February 7, 2023

Sania Mirza also expressed her prayers for the Earthquake victims

India's ace tennis player Sania Mirza also came forward to condone for several families who became victims of the tragic occurance. Mirza wrote a short message showcasing her condolence. The tennis superstar wrote "Ya Allah reham. Turkey And Syria."

Ya Allah reham 🤲 Turkey And Syria 💔 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 6, 2023

With the death toll stilll rising and several people missing, Turkey have gone in a state of emergency. Varies Relief serivces are on board and several on way to help the victims.