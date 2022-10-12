Indian Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur Banned For Three Years For Doping, AIU Announces

The Athletics Integrity United (AIU) has banned Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur for three years, due to her involvement in the use of a banned substance. AIU issued a statement about the ban on Wednesday, where they said Kaur tested positive for stanozolol in a test which was conducted on March 7, this year. It is pertinent to mention that Kaur was earlier provisionally banned by the AIU in May this year.

Kamalpreet Kaur banned

Kaur has emerged as India’s top discus thrower in recent years and memorably qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after setting a national record of 66.59m at the Indian Grand Prix IV in June 2021. At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she finished second in her group at the Games and finished sixth in the final round with a best throw of 63.70m. It was the third-best performance by an Indian athlete in a field event at the prestigious Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, in their statement on Wednesday, the AIU said Kaur has been banned for three years for using the banned substance stanozolol. Kaur submitted a urine sample during an out-of-competition test in Patiala on March 7. This followed a report by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland, which informed about an Adverse Analytical Finding in the sample.

Consequences of Kamalpreet Kaur's involvement in the use of banned substance

In their statement about the ban on Kaur, AIU shed light on the sanctions and said, “On the basis that the Athlete has admitted the Anti-Doping Rule Violations under Rule 2.1 ADR and Rule 2.2 ADR, in accordance with Rule 10.2.1 ADR and the application of Rule 10.8.1 ADR, the AIU confirms by this decision the following Consequences for a first Anti-Doping Rule Violation:

A period of Ineligibility of three (3) years commencing on 29 March 2022 (the date of Provisional Suspension); and

Disqualification of the Athlete’s results on and since 7 March 2022, with all resulting Consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points prizes and appearance money".

As per the statement, Kaur accepted the consequences of the anti-doping rule violation and waived off the right to have the punishment determined by the Disciplinary Tribunal at a hearing.

Athletics Integrity United (AIU)'s full statement-