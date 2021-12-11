Indian Fans Elated To See Tricolour As Jehan Daruvala Wins F2 Abu Dhabi GP Sprint

Indian racing star Jehan Daruvala clinched his second race win of the Formula 2 2021 season, by finishing ahead of Brazilian Filipe Drugovich and Australian Oscar Piastri during the sprint race at the ongoing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 weekend. Racing for Carlin, Daruvala got a great launch on the lights out and managed to hold off Drugovich by 2.079 seconds to win the sprint race on Saturday. He had won the sprint race during the Italian GP weekend earlier in September this year.

Daruvala, a Red Bull academy driver, finished at P10 during the 30-minute qualifying session on Friday and made the most of his reverse grid pole position to finish higher up than his rivals in the F2 2022 drivers championship table. At the same time, following the third-place finish, Australian racer Oscar Piastri was crowned as the new F2 world champion. Piastri is followed by Robert Shwartzman in the championship standings while Daruvala finds himself at the seventh position with a total of 111 points in the season so far. At the same time, Alpha Romeo bound in the next F1 season, Guanyu Zhou stands third in the standings with 150 points.

How did the Netizens react to Jehan Daruvala winning the sprint race?

Expressing their views on listening to the Indian National Anthem playing after the sprint race and witnessing the Indian flag on the podium, Indian racing fans were elated on social media. A fan mentioned Daruvala in his tweet and added he can script history in Formula One by playing the Indian Anthem. Another fan added that Daruvala keeps winning during the championship-deciding races. In the meantime, several other fans couldn't hold to their excitement after listening to the Indian National Anthem, as is evident from the Tweets below.

@DaruvalaJehan I love you. You can create history in F1 by playing the Indian Anthem. Keep pushing. 👊 — Dhyan Desai (@DhyanDesai9) December 11, 2021

Jehan keeps getting wins in championship deciding races... — Cookivirus (@cookivirus) December 11, 2021

Hearing the national anthem 🇮🇳 .. goosebumps — Prajwal Kedlaya (@prajkedlaya) December 11, 2021

Proud moment for every Indian racing fan. @DaruvalaJehan you make us proud. — Ram prasath (@Ramprasath_312) December 11, 2021

What a brilliant drive @DaruvalaJehan

Congratulations on the win.

it's always a delight to listen to the national anthem. — Motorsport Baithak (@MSBaithak) December 11, 2021

No EU or UK driver on the podium. Refreshing to see this with 3 continents represented. Rare sight! — KP (@NathanDrakeSir) December 11, 2021

Formula One championship decider during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021-

With the Formula 2 world championship sorted, the racing action at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi now shifts to the Formula 1 championship decider. The F1 2021 drivers championship will be decided following the conclusion of Sunday’s race in the Abu Dhabi GP as championship rivals Max Verstappen and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton currently stand on equal points in the drivers' standings. At the same time, the Abu Dhabi GP will also decide on the 2021 Formula One Constructors Championship.

(Twitter Image: @Formula2)