Indian Fencer Bhavani Devi Sets Eye On Paris 2024 After Spirited Debut At Tokyo Olympics

India's only entry into fencing, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi or C.A. Bhavani Devi got emotional after losing in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Bhavani took to her official Twitter handle and expressed grief after losing the second match against World No.3 France's Manon Brunet at the Makuhari Messe Hall on Monday.

Check her post here:

Big Day 🤺

It was Excitement & Emotional.

I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win.

I am sorry 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNTtw7oLgO — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

She also thanked her coach as well as everyone who supported her throughout her journey in Olympics. She said, "Millions of indian, Special thanks to My Coach Nicola Zanotti, Mental Trainer Angelo Carnemolla and My Mother My Pillar of Strength who came all the way to Olympics watching me live & Motivating and Brothers, Sisters at home praying for me and People of Tamilnadu and Media Houses." She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and many more.

Bhavani Devi in women's individual sabre

C.A. Bhavani Devi started well in the first match at Tokyo Olympics. Very easily, she won the first round by defeating Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia by 15-3 in just 6 minutes 15 seconds. The first round was an easy win when she dominated Nadia who did not play much in the second half fetching victory to Bhavani.

However, the 9-time India national champion lost the Round of 32 match against Frenchwoman Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre. Manon dominated Bhavani over the two halves as she defeated her by 15-7 and marched into the Round 16.

The experienced fourth seed, Brunet started the match on a great note as she overshadowed Bhavani Devi by 8-2 in the first half followed by a similar performance in the second half, and easily won the match.

Who is Bhavani Devi?

The 27-year-old C.A. Bhavani Devi is a fencer from Chennai and was the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Canberra. She trained under the Italian national team and coach Nicola Zanotti since April 2021 for the Tokyo Olympics. With many learnings, Bhavani now aims for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

With inputs from agencies