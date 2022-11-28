Indian Grandmaster S L Narayanan on Monday appealed to International Chess Federation (FIDE) after what he termed as a 'humiliating' experience at the Bundesliga chess tournament in Germany. According to a statement issued by Narayanan himself, the Indian chess player was made to stand barefoot for a metal detector check in the middle of the playing hall after the machine kept beeping whenever he passed through it. It later emerged that the carpeted floor was triggering the beep and not him.

Narayanan also mentioned that the arbiter did apologise to him after they found out that the beep was being triggered by the carpeted floor. He went on to say that the situation could have been handled better, suggesting that the arbiter should probably start checking the floor first before causing trouble to the chess players. Narayanan further claimed that the incident happened only minutes before he was scheduled to play his round.

"Today I felt humiliated. And if I prefer to remain silent about it, I'll not be doing justice to myself and other sportspersons who go through similar experiences. I played in the Bundesliga today. Before the first round, I was one of the five players picked by the arbiter for a random check," he wrote.

"During the check with a metal detector, there was a beep sound. So, I was told to remove my shoes and they checked again. Beep. Now, I was told to remove my socks. The arbiter then ran the metal detector on my naked foot and we heard the beep again. At this point, I was told to move aside and the next player was asked to step forward. It is hard to explain how bad it felt as if I was guilty of something I had no clue about whatsoever. All this happened in the middle of the playing hall. I held a sock and stood with a bare left foot. Imagine how I might have felt. Meanwhile, the metal detector beeped again when the other player's foot was scanned. That prompted the arbiter to check the floor. It was the carpeted floor that was triggering the beep and not any human," he explained further.

Narayanan appreciated the fact that the arbiter was being vigilant to prevent cheating but pointed out that they should act in a professional manner the next time. Narayanan said that the arbiter had asked him some weird questions like if he had any surgery or not. He went on to request FIDE and tournament organisers to "bring about a change and save players from going through such humiliations."