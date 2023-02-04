Dipa Karmakar Admits To Doping Violation, Says 'Will Be Back On 1st July'

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has refuted the ban imposed on her by the International Testing Agency after she failed the dope test. Dipa said her ban has been reduced by 3 months and back dated by 2.5 months. Dipa said the reduction in ban has allowed her to return to the sport in July 2023.

Dipa Karmakar competed for India at the Rio Olympics in gymnastics where she had finished fourth. Dipa has been struggling with injuries since then and underwent a surgery to treat an anterior cruciate ligament.

Dipa Karmakar reacts to ITA ban

Dipa Karmakar has now also reacted to the incident and posted a letter on her Twitter handle.

Today marks the end of one of the longest battles! have fought for myself and my career. In October 2021, my sample was obtained for out-of- competition testing and sent for assessment. The result was positive for a banned substance which I unknowingly ingested and could not determine the source of. I decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution with the international federation. I am happy that the matter has been amicably resolved. My suspension has been reduced by 3 months and back dated by 2.5 months, allowing me to return to the sport I love in July 2023. Multiple media reports have speculated that was under a 2-year suspension for failing to inform WADA of my whereabouts through the Anti-Doping Administration Management System (ADAMS). However, I would like to clarify that these are false and inaccurate and do not reveal the true facts and nature of the matter. It has been distressful to not know how the substances entered my body, however, more so to be in a position where my ethics have been questioned. Never in my career has the thought of consuming a banned substance crossed my mind. Gymnastics is all I have. and I would never do anything which would bring myself or my country into disrepute. Cannot wait to get back on the floor!

According to reports Dipa Karmakar consumed Hygemin S-3 Son-2 which comes among the banned category drugs by the International Testing Agency. Dipa was tested for the same in October 2021 to which she failed. After Dipa failed the dope test she was handed over a 21 month ban by the International Testing Agency.

Dipa’s ban will be counted from the day she was tested, which was in October 2021. Dipa’s ban will now end in July 2023. Dipa won’t be able to participate in any Global gymnastic event for India during the tenure of her ban.

Dipa gained headlines after she won the Bronze medal for India in gymnastics at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Dipa missed an olympic medal at Rio in 2016 as she finished fourth.

Dipa’s last appearance for India in gymnastics was at the FIG World Cup in Baku. Most importantly Dipa’s ban will lift before the 2024 Paris Olympics and she could participate in the big event after 2016.