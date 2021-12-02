Indian Legend Anju Bobby George Crowned 'Woman Of The Year' By World Athletics

The World Athletics has awarded the 'Woman of the Year' accolade to former long jump star from India, Anju Bobby George. The 44-year-old legend, who has represented India at various events across the world, has been awarded the prestigious honour for her efforts in advancing sports in the country and also acting as a constant voice for gender quality during her time as the Senior Vice President of the Indian Athletics Federation.

"I am really really happy to learn that this year's 'Woman of the Year' award is considering my name. As an athlete, there's a hard journey but I still believe I could reach the level which I deserve. And now it's my turn to give back to our sport. I am serving as Senior Vice President of Indian Athletics Federation, and my academy, Anju Bobby Sports Foundation, is nurturing 13 women athletes, small kids. And within a short span of three years, they all will start their journey to the world stage. I thank all my supporters, all my fellow athletes, coaches, my family, federation and everyone who stood by me during ,my journey. Thanks once agfain for considering me," Anju said in her acceptance speech.

Anju was presented the award at a virtual ceremony held on Wednesday. The ceremony was hosted by marathon great Paula Radcliffe and long jump star Jazmin Sawyers and was streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Anju's achievements

In 1996, Anju Bobby George started her professional career. In 2002, she won her first gold medal for India in the long jump event at the Asian Games in Busan. In 2003, Anju received the Arjuna Award, and a year later, the coveted Padma Shri. She was also awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in 2004. Anju received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BBC earlier this year.



She founded a training academy in 2016, where she began teaching young ladies for the highest level of competition. In the Under-20 division, her academy has already produced a world silver medalist in the form of 17-year-old Shaili Singh.

Image: PTI