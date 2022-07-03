Last Updated:

Indian Men Win Gold, Women Silver In The IAU 24H Asia And Oceania Championships

Indian ultra runners stole the show in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships, winning the men's individual and team titles at the Kanteerava Stadium here.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
India at IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships

Image: Instagram@WorldAthletics


Indian ultra runners stole the show in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships, winning the men's individual and team titles at the Kanteerava Stadium here.

Led by the formidable Amar Singh Devanda, the Indian men's team clocked a combined total of 739.959 km over the scheduled 24 hours, starting from 8 am on Saturday, to comfortably clinch the gold medal.

Amar Singh managed a personal best of 258.418 km, which was over 18 kilometres more than his previous most.

He was followed home by Saurav Kumar Ranjan (242.564) and Geeno Antony (238.977) to make it a clean sweep for India in the Individual Championships.

Australia (628.405) and Chinese Taipei (563.591) clinched the second and third positions.

On Sunday, the Indian women's team put up a strong performance to secure the second position. Together, they ran an impressive 570.70 km, threatening the eventual winners all through the day.

READ | WATCH: Neeraj Chopra touches feet of elderly fan in Stockholm, humility wins over internet

Australia, however, clinched the first position with 607.63 km. Chinese Taipei took the third position with 529.082.

READ | Top Indian athletes to jostle for CWG berths during Inter-State Athletics C'ships

Taipei's Kuan Ju Lin (216.877 km) took the first position in the women's individual, while Australia's Cassie Cohen (214.990) and Alicia Heron (211.442) grabbed the other two places on the podium.

READ | Neeraj Chopra to lead 37-member athletics team in CWG, participation of some subject to form and fitness
READ | India kickstarts World Para Athletics Grand Prix in style; bags 14 medals in just 2 days

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT