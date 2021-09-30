Indian Navy Sailing Championship 2021 To Be Held From October 1-5 In Mumbai

The Indian Navy is currently gearing up to conduct a cruising championship from October 1 to 5 where Yachtsmen and women from all three Commands of the Indian Navy viz., Western Naval Command, Eastern Naval Command, and Southern Naval Command. It will be honing and demonstrating their sailing and watermanship skills in Mumbai harbour.

The Indian Navy Sailing Championship 2021 event is a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. As per a press release of the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), the idea of Team Racing in Enterprise and Match Racing in J24 courses of boats is being re-introduced to facilitate enhanced staff spirit and instil management qualities amongst the participants.

According to the report, over 90 contributors will be participating in the occasion, competing in seven completely different classes of boats. The overall Champion for the event will be declared on completion of all races on October 5. A sail parade by 75 contributors may also be carried out off INWTC on October 1.

PIB also took to their official Twitter handle and shared the link of their press release. They wrote, "Indian Navy Sailing Championship 2021 to be conducted in Mumbai from 01-05 October 2021 Yachtsmen and women from all three Commands of the Indian Navy will be honing and demonstrating their sailing and watermanship skills."

Recently, the Western Naval Command Sailing Championship 2021 was conducted at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) in Mumbai from September 23 to 26. A total of 59 personnel from seven teams under the WNC had participated in it. The championship was conducted in seven different courses of boats - Laser (Standard), Laser (Radial), Laser (Bahiya), Enterprise, Bic-Nova, 29-er and J24.

The idea of a team racing in the Enterprise-class and match racing in the J24 class of boats was reintroduced to facilitate wider participation and strengthen team spirit. Commodore Gagan Kaushal, Command Sail Training and Yachting Coordinator (CSTYC) /HQWNC handed over the medals to the winners during the closing ceremony that was held on September 26, 2021. The overall champions were the Mumbai team, while the runners up were the Fleet B team.

