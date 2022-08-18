Indian Olympic Association Moves SC To Protest Against Delhi HC's Appointment Of Committee

A day after the Delhi High Court formed a three-member panel to rationalize the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) affairs, the country's representative sports body decided to challenge its decision in the Supreme Court. It is believed that Delhi HC passed its verdict pertaining to IOA's stubbornness to comply with the Sports Code. The IOA is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the National Olympic Committee for India.

IOA challenges Delhi High Court decision

"Indian Olympic Association (IOA) moves Supreme Court against the Delhi HC recent order which appointed Committee of Administrator (CoA) for IOA for preparation of Constitution & conducting fresh elections. Matter mentioned before SC today for urgent hearing," read a tweet by news agency ANI.

The IOA's Committee of Administrator (CoA) will comprise former Supreme Court judge Justice Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner Dr S Y Quraishi, and former Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup. The court also said that the members of the CoA will be assisted by three eminent sportspersons, namely, Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, former long jumper Anju Bobby George, and archer Bombayla Devi Laishram.

Blaming IOA for not having followed the provisions of the Sports Code, a bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Najmi Waziri ruled that the terms of the president and office-bearers and members of the executive committee shall be limited to a maximum of three times. It also stressed on the presence and acknowledgement of women athletes and that they should have voting rights in the general body as well as in the executive committee of the association.

IOC ban on IOA looms large?

Having challenged Delhi High Court's decision to form a CoA panel, it is pertinent to note that the IOA also faces an impending threat of a ban by the global body IOC, in case it fails to conduct its elections at the earliest. The IOA elections were due in December last year but could not be held as per schedule due to amendments in the Constitution.

Previously in December 2012, the IOA was suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for more than a year due to government interference.