Indian Olympics Contingent Leaves For PM Modi's Residence For Felicitation Ceremony

It has been officially confirmed that all the the Indian athletes who had participated in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday, August 16.

The news has been confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the Sports Authority of India i.e. SAI Media and at the same time, the sporting authority also shared glimpses of the athletes leaving for the event.

In the four images shared on SAI Media, the members of the Indian contingent can be seen posing with a majority of them having donned the Team India blazers.

Our #Tokyo2020 Olympians will be felicitated by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi at his residence today



Here are the glimpses of the athletes leaving for the event

PM Modi hounours Tokyo Olympians on I-Day

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, PM Modi gave a standing ovation to the Indian athletes who won medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. These athletes were present at Delhi's Red Fort on Sunday. Addressing the nation, PM Modi in his speech said that the Olympians have made India proud in the Tokyo Olympics. In the Olympics, the youth generation has glorified India, he said while appealing to the citizens to applaud the achievement of athletes who have made the country proud.

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, along with two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Sunday. Around 240 Olympians, support staff, the SAI, and sports federation officials graced the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

Apart from javelin champion Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India also got two silver and four bronze medals across six different sports categories. The silver medals were won by Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu in Wrestling (57 KG) and Weight Lifting (49 Kg Women) respectively. On the other hand, the bronze medals were won by PV Sindhu in Women’s Singles Badminton, Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s Welterweight Boxing, and Bajarang Punia in Wrestling (65 Kg). The Indian men's team also won a bronze in hockey thereby breaking a 41-year jinx of not having managed a podium finish in the sport since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

At the same time, India's overall medal tally of seven is the country's best-ever performance in the history of the prestigious tournament.