Indian Para-athletes Script History In Tokyo On August 30; Add 5 Medals To Nation's Tally

India on Monday, August 30 scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics and won 5 medals in a single day. India went on a medal winning spree on Monday, as in a span of one hour India registered as many as four medals. Later on the day, Sumit Antil added the fifth medal to India's tally. India's previous best performance at the Paralympics came in Rio 2016 where it won four medals in the entire tournament.

India, till Sunday, had won 3 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. Bhavina Patel won India's first medal at the ongoing edition of the games, taking Silver in the Women's singles Table Tennis C4 event. Nishad Kumar won Silver in High Jump. Later, Vinod Kumar won Bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics. However, his winning medal has been declared void after being found 'ineligible' in disability classification assessment.

Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara Creates History, Wins Gold For India In Para Shooting

India's Avani Lekhara on Monday made history by becoming the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Competing in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, she won the gold medal with a score of 249.6, equalling the world record and Paralympic record. The second place went to China's Zhang C, while the third place went to Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine.

Tokyo Paralympics: Discus Thrower Yogesh Kathuniya Gets Emotional After Winning Silver

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya made 1.3 billion Indians proud after he clinched a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. After winning the silver medal in his debut at Olympics, Yogesh Kathuniya was seen teary-eyed as he unfurled the national flag. Issuing his first statement after the win, Kathuniya thanked the SAI, PCI, and his mother for standing by him and supporting his dream.

Devendra Jhajharia Wins Silver In Javelin, Sundar Gurjar Gets Bronze

India's Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar on Monday won the silver and Bronze medal in the finals of the Men's Javelin throw - F46 event at Tokyo Paralympics. Jhajharia was the defending champion coming into the event after winning the gold medal in Rio five years back and finished the event with the best throw of 64.35 meters. The gold medal was won by Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage with a best throw of 67.79 meters.

Sumit Antil Wins Gold In Men's Javelin Throw At Paralympics Breaking World Record THRICE

In yet another proud moment for India, Sumit Antil on Monday clinched the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. The F64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. With this, Sumit Antil ensured India its second gold after Avani Lekhara at the Tokyo Paralympics.

(Image Credits: PTI/ParalympicIndia/DevendraJhajharia/@Tokyo2020hi)