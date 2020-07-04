Indian Para Shooters Take On Mighty Italian Olympians

At first sight, it may appear as the biggest mismatch ever, but on a closer look one can see the bravehearts facing a stiffest challenge in sports as perhaps for the first time ever Indian parathletes will compete against the world's best Olympians in any sports.

On Sunday, Indian para-athlete shooters take on the world's best 'able-bodied' Italian Olympian shooters after National Rifle Association of India played spoilsport by blocking Indian Olympians from competing in World's first online shooting championship.

READ | Shall Firm Up Plans To Resume Training And Competition, Says NRAI Chief After MHA Order

"Indian team is the only team to compete with the parathlete & it will be a great opportunity for the Indian parathletes against the mighty Italians. The Italian team has two current Olympic quota winners and it will be a very strong challenge for the Indian parathletes. But as the name of the team 'Indian Tigers' suggest, I am sure they will fight very bravely like Tigers and I am very thankful to Paralympic Committee of India to field the Indian team," Shimon Sharif, the architect and brainchild behind International Online Shooting League, told Republic TV in a video interview just before the league started on Saturday afternoon.

READ | Lin Dan Retirement: K Srikanth Recalls Fond Memories Of One Of His 'favourite Players'

Reflecting on the unique championship, Shimon Sharif, who competed in 2003 World Cup for India, said: "The world's first online shooting league kicks off today (Saturday). You are going to see a lot of action spread over a month. There are six strong teams from different countries divided into two groups and competing in an interesting format called 'race to 10'. A team which shoots a higher shot gets a point and a team which reaches 10 points first is the winner 0f the match. The top two teams of each group reaches the semi-finals, the winner od which play the final on July 26th. It will be a treat for the audience for the month. It will also be the biggest ever online sports competition held in the world."

READ | Sports Ministry To Remove Salary Cap Of Rs 2 Lakhs For Indian Coaches

Shimon had successfully held as many as four International Online Shooting Competitions in April, May and June during the lockdown due to COVID-19, when some of the biggest Olympian and World Championship medalists participated.

READ | NRAI Asks Its Shooters To Stay Away From Unauthorised Online League