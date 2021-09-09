Indian Paralympians' Performance Changed People's Attitude Towards Disability: VP Naidu

On Thursday, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu commended the best-ever performance of Indian sportspersons in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. The VP also called for doubling the tally of medals in the 2024 Olympics, scheduled to be held in Paris, France. Taking note of the scope for development in the arena of games and sport, Naidu exhorted all stakeholders, including the private sector enterprises, to form an all-encompassing support system for the nation's young budding and aspiring sportspersons. Naidu said this while inaugurating the Tiruchirappalli Campus of SRM Institute of Science and Technology virtually from Chennai Raj Bhavan.

The Vice President asserted that India's outstanding show at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has 'filled the hearts of all the countrymen with pride'. Heaping praises on the courage and determination manifested by the Paralympians for seizing a record number of 19 medals in Tokyo, the Vice President said that their commendable performance has not only changed people's perception towards disability but has also ignited the ray of hope of India rising as a significant power in the periphery of sports.

VP urges educational institutions to take lead in nurturing young talents

Pleading educational institutions to take charge of nurturing budding talents to reach the forefront, Naidu said, "There are many more Avani Lekharas and Neeraj Chopras waiting in the wings whose talent can be nurtured successfully if an enabling ecosystem is created." The Vice President also proposed that universities encourage and support traditional Indian sports like Kabaddi and Kho-Kho on a large scale.

VP Naidu highlights role of quality education

Vice President Naidu also spotlighted the role and importance of quality education in building a new, resurgent and aspirational India. He called for increasing the employability of the students passing out of universities and colleges. Naidu subsequently emphasises the need to create a stronger relationship between academics and industry while also focusing on the skills required for the industry.

Citing the need for emotional and social skills in a rapidly changing world, Naidu proposed that the students develop a positive outlook towards life while contributing to the more significant cause of nation-building.

Present in the inaugural ceremony were the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, Founder Chancellor, SRM IST & Member of Parliament, T R Paarivendhar, President, SRM IST, Niranjan, Chairman, SRM Groups, Ramapuram and Trichy Campuses, Dr R. Shivakumar and others.

With Inputs from ANI

Image: PTI