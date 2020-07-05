Indian Parashooters Deny Italian Olympians A 10-0 Win; To Clash With Austria Next

In a mind-boggling display of grit and determination, Indian Tigers, comprising of paralympian shooters gave a sterling fight to the best of able-bodied champion shooters from the Italian team, which comprised of two Olympians, to go down in their opening match at the world's first online shooting league on Sunday.

"It was a very tough match for the Indian Tigers as they took on the mighty Italians today. The Italian team had two Olympic quota winners. Nevertheless, the Indian team, fielded by the Paralympic Committee of India, comprising of para-shooters fought like Tigers," Shimon Sharif, the organiser and architect of the unique championship, told Republic TV in an exclusive video.

He adds, "They tied with Italians Style once in the fifth round and just when it looked that Italians Style would walk away blanking the Indian team 10-0... at that time they were leading 9-0 when the Tigers put up a brave fight and Kishan Kumar one of the team members scored a perfect 10.9 to claim that point in that round to deny the champions full points and lost by 10-1."

Sharif said India will now take on Austria in a must-win tie on Saturday while Italians have reached the semi-finals by the virtue of winning both their matches. "I hope Indians to display a much better performance against the Austrians," Sharif said.

World's first online shooting league

Indian team is comprising of all parathlete shooters after the National Rifle Association of India played spoilsport by blocking Indian shooters from competing in the championship.

The world's first online shooting league kicked off on July 4. There are six strong teams from different countries divided into two groups and competing in an interesting format called 'race to 10'. A team which shoots a higher shot gets a point and a team which reaches 10 points first is the winner of the match. The top two teams of each group reaches the semi-finals, the winner of which plays the final on July 26.

