Indian Parashooters Display Courage To Go Down Fighting In Online Shooting League

Indian Tigers comprising para shooters and Paralympians displayed exemplary courage and talent to give a strong able-bodied Austrian team a run for their money before going down 4-10 in their concluding International Online Shooting League on Saturday evening.

"It was a do or die match for both the teams. Indian Tigers which had all para shooters put up another sterling performance -- this time against Austrian Rocks after their super show against mighty Italians which had two Olympians in their ranks. Austrians Rocks won the tie and are through to the semi-finals while Indian team is out of the competition. Nevertheless, Austrians were very strong Indian Tigers displayed brave fight and snatched four points from them. I wish the Indian Tigers all the best in future. We will now have the strongest four semi-finalists - Austria, Italy, Spain and France," Shimon Sharif, the architect and brainchild behind International Online Shooting League, told Republic TV in a video interview just after the match.

At first sight, it appeared as the biggest mismatch ever, but on a closer look, one can see the bravehearts faced stiffest challenge in sports as perhaps for the first time ever Indian parathletes competed against the world's best Olympians in any sports.

On Sunday, Indian parathlete shooters took on the world's best 'able-bodied' Italian Olympian shooters after National Rifle Association of India played spoilsport by blocking Indian shooters from competing in World's first online shooting championship.

In a mind-boggling display of grit and determination, Indian Tigers gave a sterling fight to the best of able-bodied champion shooters from the Italian team, which comprised of two Olympians to go down in their opening match at the world's first online shooting league last Sunday.

The world's first online shooting league kicked off last Saturday. There were six strong teams from different countries divided into two groups and competing in an interesting format called 'race to 10'. A team which shoots a higher shot gets a point and a team which reaches 10 points first is the winner 0f the match. The top two teams of each group reaches the semi-finals, the winner od which play the final on July 26th.

