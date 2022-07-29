Indian Women Dominate At U17 World Wrestling Championship; Priya Malik Scripts History

Indian wrestler Priya Malik has successfully retained her title at the U17 World Championships currently being held in Rome from July 25 to July 31. The 21-year-old won a gold medal in the 73kg category after defeating Mariia Zenkina of Ukraine 10-0. Malik had won her maiden gold at the World Championships in July last year to become the first Indian woman wrestler to win the top prize in the 73kg weight class at the world event.

Malik started her campaign at this year's World Championships by defeating American wrestler Kaiulani Garcia 3-1 in the qualification match. Malik won her quarterfinal game against Dominika Pochowska of Poland 10-0 before defeating Alina Yertostik of Kazakhstan 4-0 in the semifinal. Zenkina, on the other hand, beat Milla Andelic of Croatia 6-0 in her qualification match before defeating Germany's Lotta Englich 5-2. Zenkina won her semifinal match against Japan's Makoto Komada 4-0 to set up a clash against Malik.

#WrestleRome WW 73kg medal bouts results



🥇 Priya MALIK 🇮🇳 df. Mariia ZENKINA 🇺🇦, 10-0



🥉 Alina YERTOSTIK 🇰🇿 df. Kaiulani GARCIA 🇺🇸, via fall (2-6)

🥉 Lotta ENGLICH 🇩🇪 df. Makoto KOMADA 🇯🇵, 11-0 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) July 28, 2022

Ritika Kataria defeats Erica Pastoriza 9-0 to win gold at U17 World Championships

Ritika Kataria is another Indian who won a gold medal at the U17 World Championships after defeating American wrestler Erica Pastoriza 9-0. Kataria reached the final after beating Melissa Doroftei of Italy 10-0 in her qualification match. Kataria then went on to win her quarterfinal game against Uzbekistan's Gulnura Ruslanova 2-0. She beat Anastasiia Polska of Ukraine 7-0 in the semifinal to reach her maiden final.

#WrestleRome 43kg WW medal bouts results



🥇 Ritika RITIKA 🇮🇳 df. Erica PASTORIZA 🇺🇸, via fall (9-0)



🥉 Elvina KARIMZADA 🇦🇿 df. Arina ABDULLINA 🇰🇿, via fall (8-0)

🥉 Anastasiia POLSKA 🇺🇦 df. Gulnura RUSLANOVA 🇺🇿, 5-3 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) July 28, 2022

Indians in final

Meanwhile, there are three other Indian women wrestlers who have made it to the final of the U17 World Championships. Muskan, Savita, and Harshita will play the final at the marquee event in their respective weight categories, Muskan will fight Mona Ezaka of Japan in the 40kg category, Savita will be up against Valerie Autumn Hamilton of USA in the 61kg category, and Harshita will clash against Chisato Yoshida of Japan in the 69kg category.

#WrestleRome WW 61kg semifinals results



🥇 SAVITA 🇮🇳 vs Valerie HAMILTON 🇺🇸



SF 1: SAVITA 🇮🇳 df. Suzu SASAKI 🇯🇵, via fall

SF 2: Valerie HAMILTON 🇺🇸 df. Sevinch SULTONOVA 🇺🇿, 5-0 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) July 28, 2022