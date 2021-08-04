Indian Women’s Hockey Team Put Up A Brilliant Display Of Skill And Stamina: JP Nadda

The Indian women's hockey team took an early lead but fell to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, August 4. Despite India's best efforts in the fourth and final quarter, Argentina was able to hold its own and advance to the finals of the women's hockey tournament.

However, Jagat Prakash Nadda, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Twitter to celebrate the efforts of all the team players. He wrote, "Our Indian Women’s Hockey team went down fighting to Argentina and put up a brilliant display of skill and stamina! You have earned the admiration of the country and reserved your place in history. Best of luck for your next match #cheer4India #IndiaAtOlympics #Tokyo2020"

Gurjit Kaur opened the scoring for India in the second minute of the first quarter with a goal scored via a PC. There were no more goals in the first quarter, and India maintained its lead after the initial 15 minutes. Noel Barrionuevo, the captain of Argentina, scored the equalizer in the second half, bringing the score to 1-1. During the second half, both India and Argentina maintained a level scoreline. Barrionuevo's second goal of the match gave Argentina a 2-1 lead in the third quarter. As it stood, Rani Rampal's team had nothing to lose in the final 15 minutes. Though India played a valiant fight in the fourth and final quarter, Argentina held firm and advanced to the women's hockey event final. Argentine will play the Netherlands for gold on the same day.

Next match against Britain

As a result, Rani Rampal's team will face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday night. India advanced to the semi-finals with a 1-0 victory over Australia, while Argentina defeated Germany 3-0. India's women's hockey team has never before reached this level at the Olympics. In the end, Gurjit Kaur's goal was the difference-maker. Against the three-time Olympic champions, India also made eight penalty corner saves to secure the victory. The Argentinian team has won silver medals at the Sydney 2000 and London 2012 Olympics.

Image Credit: TWITTER/ PTI